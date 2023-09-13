SUMNER – In a clash of Class 2A volleyball powers Tuesday, the alpha of a trio of great teams flexed its muscles.

Top-ranked Dike-New Hartford made relatively easy work of No. 3 Grundy Center and No. 4 Sumner-Fredericksburg in a triangular that featured three teams that very well could make the 2A state semifinals in November.

The Wolverines showed their offensive power, their smothering defense and smooth transition passing game all at once while staying unblemished in a season that has seen them take on some of the best squads in the state, regardless of class.

“The girls came in and they’re both such quality teams and we knew we had to come in and have our focus and everyone had to know what their role and assignments were,” said head coach Diane Harms. “And the girls really did a nice job of keeping that focus for the night on what their assignment was.”

However, Grundy Center also got a dig in at Sumner-Fredericksburg, with the Spartans winning 2-1 against their NICL rival.

Dike dominates: Dike-New Hartford played both matches with the same ruthless efficiency that’s put them in the No. 1 spot in the state. They Wolverines are now 18-0 and have only dropped one set all season.

Dike-New Hartford took Grundy Center down first (25-17, 25-13). The Spartans rallied in the first set when they were down 20-11 to get five straight points, but the Wolverines recalibrated and got the win. Then ended the second set with little trouble.

“Both of those teams, really good competition. We knew coming into it, we’d have to play probably our best and I’m just really happy with how our team came together, even when Grundy had a little bit of a comeback on us, just staying strong with each other and leaning on each other when we need it,” said Dike-New Hartford senior Jadyn Petersen.

Dike-New Hartford was fast with Sumner-Fredericksburg, dispatching the Cougars 25-14 in the first set and 25-10 in the second.

“We just want to come in every night and play hard,” Harms said. “We know that the NICL is so strong top to bottom – and in the state of Iowa, volleyball is so strong that we just taking care of what we need to take care of and focusing on ourselves and just giving our best effort every night.

Grundy sends a message: Grundy Center came into Tuesday’s triangular with their sights set on Sumner-Fredericksburg and they got their chance in the first match of the evening.

The Spartans lost the first set 25-18 before striking back and winning the next two at 25-20 and 17-15.

“I was very proud of the girls. We did do what we came to do,” Grundy Center coach Lori Willis said. “You can’t mimic what Dike-New Hartford does in our own gym… but to be able to compete with them and make them call a timeout – do some things that we know how to do – and then adjust to what they’re doing to us made us better and stronger tonight.”

Carlie Willis was the offense with 20 kills – 15 of them against Sumner-Fredericksburg. According to her, the Cougars have long been a challenge and Tuesday signaled that Grundy Center is a contender for state.

“I feel like we did what we needed to do today and… this year, we really wanted to beat Sumner,” Carlie said. “Because they went to state last year and they took one of their matchups with us last year, so we really wanted to prove a point that we’re back and better than last year.”

Cougars gain experience: The Cougars lost both matches which lengthened their losing streak to five, but and have lengthened their losing streak to five games. However, head coach Sarah Buhman said they’re not discouraged. They knew they were facing the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the state and it’s a reminder that they’re always playing the best in the NICL.

“We knew coming in tonight, it was going to be tough, tough matches,” Buhman said, adding they were out of the system against Grundy Center’s offense. “But we did come back, and I felt like we played our cougar volleyball that we needed to play and kind of controlled the controllables on our side.”

Northern Iowa commit Isabelle Elliott also commented on her gratitude for the competition going into college, with Petersen and another Wolverine – Maryn Bixby – becoming her future teammates at UNI. All three play together in the same junior club and Elliott looks forward to staying on their side of the net.

“I’m so excited. We play club together, so it’s so much fun and just to be able to be on the same side of the net is so fun, but also competing against them is also awesome,” Elliott said. “They work hard and just get to experience how they work and how they compete.”

