WATERLOO – South Hardin was the clear winner in a triangular volleyball meet against Columbus Catholic and Jesup on Tuesday, with the Tigers besting both of their North Iowa Cedar League rivals.

In best-of-three matches, South Hardin swept the J-Hawks (25-13, 25-12) before winning 2-1 against the Sailors (27-25, 24-26, 15-13). However, the night ended on a high note for Jesup, who swept Columbus (27-25, 25-15) in their match.

The wins put the Tigers up to 11-1 in the highly competitive NICL.

“I think they hung in there and played despite some momentum shifts back-and-forth,” South Hardin coach John Teske said. “And we’re growing as a team. We had some youngsters playing – we played two freshmen today, so every time we can have a match like that, we grow, and we learn.”

South Hardin building momentum: The Tigers are holding their own in one of the most competitive 2A conferences in the state as an 11-1 team. Ava Salvo was their top scorer on the evening with 14 kills total, while Ava Paige put up an impressive 27 assists in two games.

Jesup finishes strong: The J-Hawks unfazed by their sweep at the hands of South Hardin, getting one of their own over Columbus. This included a first set in which they overcame a 15-6 deficit to overtake the Sailors 27-25. They used the momentum to break out in the second set with a 25-15 finish.

“South Hardin didn’t really go the way we wanted it to, and we talked about what type of team that we want to be, and we definitely brought that to the table when we came out versus Columbus,” said Jesup coach Eryca Bass. “We knew what type of team we wanted to be – we wanted to fight, we wanted to battle, and I think that’s what we did.”

Sara Mead was the top player for Jesup, earning four kills against South Hardin and nine over Columbus.

“I just really wanted to make myself shine and my team,” Mead said. “And I wanted to make a difference, but help my team succeed and just be there for my team, help my teammates up when they need that.”

Columbus fights: The Sailors remained competitive in both games, going into extra serves in three of the five sets they played throughout the night. Their highlight was the second set with the Tigers, in which they fought back from 24-20 to win six serves in a row to force the game into a third round.

According to head coach Brittney Weber, they’ve been stressing tenacity in their games and never giving up the ship when they’re down.

“That’s something we’ve been working on every tournament – we’ve been coming from behind. We’ve had to really work every set, every serve. It’s a battle,” Weber said. “Last year, these girls came from behind all the time, so we’re trying to overcome that and not give up those games mentally.”

