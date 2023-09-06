Related to this story

South Hardin wins first set

South Hardin wins the first set 27-25 against Columbus Catholic on Tuesday. They ended up winning the game 2-1 after sweeping Jesup earlier th…

Eryca Bass

Volleyball coach Eryca Bass sounds off on Jesup's 2-0 win over Columbus Catholic.

Sara Mead

Jesup hitter Sara Mead discusses her team's performance in a triangular meet with Columbus Catholic and South Hardin.

PantherExtra Podcast - September 6, 2023