The 2021 All-Metro Volleyball Team

The 2021 prep volleyball season has come and gone and it was an outstanding year from the Cedar Valley's metro teams. As is tradition, it's now time to unveil the 2021 version of the annual All-Metro team.

This year's All-Metro team was lead by the Cedar Falls Tigers. After finishing the year with a record of 32-9 record and advancing all the way to the Class 5A state finals, Cedar Falls placed three players on the first team in Alivia Bronner, Katie Remmert and Nohea Mahi.

Bronner, a UNI commit, averaged 4.7 digs per set and finished the season with a team-high 59 aces on 94% accuracy from behind the service line. Over three years, she recorded 1,183 career digs.

Remmert, a junior, led the Tigers with 468 kills. Additionally, she contributed 39 blocks and 329 digs. Mahi, also a junior, finished with 971 assists and 30 aces.

That trio also was also named to the first team all Mississippi Valley Conference team.

The Columbus Catholic Sailors completed the season with a record of 21-21. A .500 season is impressive when you compete in the North Iowa Cedar League division that produced both Class 2A state finalists. Seniors Faith Freshwater and Eva Christensen were the two Sailors selected to the All-Metro first team.

Freshwater, who recently signed with the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, led Columbus Catholic with 247 kills on .326 hitting percentage. She also completed the year with a team-high 61 blocks and 48 aces. Christensen joined Freshwater in surpassing 500 career kills this season.

Waterloo Christian finished 2021 with an impressive record of 18-15. The Regents were responsible for Iowa Star Conference champion Janesville's only loss during conference play. Reagan Wheeler, a sophomore, earned first team All-Metro honors after leading the team with 250 kills and 37 aces.

Nyla Norman represented the Waterloo East Trojans on the first team. The junior setter put together 340 assists and 103 kills on the season.

Finally, Waterloo West was represented by CeCe Moore. The team captain played right side, middle and full rotation outside hitter positions during the season and led the Wahawks with 190 kills.

The second team All-Metro selections were Cedar Falls' Lani Nielsen and Summer Halsor, Columbus Catholic's Stephanie Boyer and Morgan Bradley, Waterloo Christian's Sydney Aronson, Waterloo East's Karsyn Miller and Natalie See, and Waterloo West's Savannah Ringheden.

The all-metro team was selected by the metro coaches.

