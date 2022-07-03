Sumner-Fredericksburg's Morgan Brandt carried on the family tradition

Ask any coach at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School about Morgan Brandt, and that coach might not talk about how great of an athlete she has been for the Cougars.

They will talk about the girl who constantly giggles and always has a smile on her face. They will talk about the leader who is the first at practice and last to leave.

“She loves life,” former Sumner-Fredericksburg volleyball coach Tori Sorenson said. “She is one of those kids that is always smiling. It is a rarity to see her frustrated or upset. Morgan just enjoys life.”

“I don’t think you will find a better person than Morgan,” added Kevin Bergman, who has had the honor of coaching her in both basketball and softball.

Eventually each coach will get around to Brandt the athlete. And she is a darn good one.

The list of her accomplishments in four years at Sumner-Fredericksburg is impressive. Elite all-state in volleyball. An all-state basketball player who scored more than 1,000 points in her career. She was the No. 2 player on the Cougars’ Class 2A state championship golf team this spring.

And, to cap it all off, Brandt has been a four-year starter on the softball team where -- you guessed it -- she has earned all-state honors.

For those reasons, the future Iowa State volleyball player has been named the 2022 Courier Female Athlete of the Year.

Brandt was chosen by a group of area sports media from an impressive list of six finalists, including Annika Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock, Reese Johnson of Denver, Amanda Treptow of Denver, Sophia Hoffman of Dike-New Hartford and Grace Frericks of Cedar Falls.

“I haven’t thought anything of it,” says Brandt when asked if will it be weird when her prep athletic career finishes later this month at the conclusion of the softball season. “It’s never been which sport I’m playing. I’m just out there having fun with my friends.

“I don’t think of the accolades that have come along with it. They are just there. It is more of the memories I’ve made and having my friends around. I couldn’t imagine what it will be like not going to the gym after school with my friends. That will be weird not to have any more.

“... Without athletics none of those memories would’ve been created, and then what would life have been like? It would’ve been boring. So thank you to all my teammates, coaches for all the memories you have given me, the opportunities you have presented to me.”

But as gracious as Brandt is, both Sorenson and Bergman say don’t be fooled by the smiley persona she presents.

“She likes to have fun but is serious about what she is doing,” Bergman said. “She is going to do all the little things right.”

“I’ve never coached another athlete that has had a motor like hers,” Sorenson adds. “She goes 100% all the time, every time.

“She might be the most competitive athlete I’ve coached. She can’t stand to lose, but at the same time she is able to handle the loss, look at the positives and figure out a way to get a better outcome the next time out. And she draws that out of her teammates, too.”

Volleyball and Iowa State are two primary loves for Brandt, who grew up in a volleyball family. She is the third Brandt girl to serve as setter for the Cougars. In fact, a Brandt has been Sumner-Fredericksburg’s setter all but one year since 2009.

Kaylyn, eight years older, went on to play at University of Missouri-Kansas City, where she ranks third all-time in assists with more than 3,000. Jenna, four years older, played at both Iowa State and Northern Iowa, where she racked up more than 1,000 assists.

Morgan grew up setting volleyballs back and forth with her older sisters and traveled many miles to club tournaments throughout the Midwest. While close to all of her siblings, including older brother, Isiah, Morgan, the youngest, most wanted to grow up like Jenna, although both her sisters have influenced her.

“Growing up I always had a ball in my hands, lived in the gym,” Morgan said. “I saw them be role models to other kids, how everybody looked up to them, and I thought that was so cool. So when I was that player, I knew I wanted to be like them.

“They were the ones who gave me the drive. They were the ones who started it all.

“But I did grow up wanting to be just like Jenna,” continued Morgan. “She tore her ACL this December and now she is running miles, running half-marathons. She has always had the ambition to be the best. I feel that is why I wanted to be just like her, wanted to work just as hard as her.”

There is one thing Morgan does hold over Jenna -- she is three inches taller.

"Yeah, she doesn't like to talk about it," laughed Morgan.

Brandt stepped into Sorenson’s lineup as a freshman starting setter, but over the years her role evolved out of necessity into playing one of the pin positions for the Cougars. At 6-feet tall, Brandt had a powerful swing once she was trained up a bit.

“Because I came from a family of setters, no one trained me to hit,” Brandt said. “

“We kind of started working with her as a sophomore, the basics, but it wasn’t until she was a junior that we really started to break down her approach and swing,” Sorenson said. “Not a lot of kids could step into that role and play at the level she did, but she embraced the challenge, loved it.”

Over her final three seasons, Brandt was part of a 5-2 offense as she finished with more than 1,600 career assists and nearly 900 kills.

Although primarily a setter for her Six Pack Club team that included Avery Beckett of Waverly-Shell Rock, Alivia Bronner of Cedar Falls, Lydia Imbrogno of Wapsie Valley and Kassidy Mohwinkle of Aplington-Parkersburg, Brandt spent some time at the pin position this past club season.

Major colleges were in on Brandt early, but her love of Iowa State University made her choice easy. Brandt committed to the Cyclones her freshman season at Sumner-Fredericksburg.

“She never waivered from that decision,” Sorenson said.

“I’ve wanted to go to Iowa State for as long as I can remember,” Morgan said. “I remember pushing Jenna to go to Iowa State during her recruiting process. I like the campus, I like the coaching staff and the girls on the team.”

While volleyball is the sport Brandt is most known for, Bergman says she had other options had she chosen to pursue them.

“I think she could’ve went Division I in every sport she participated in,” Bergman said.

As a post player, Brandt averaged 21.1 points a game during a winning basketball season. She led the Cougar softball squad in RBIs a year ago with 43 in a season. She batted .441 with 23 extra base hits in 102 at bats.

Bergman says Brandt, who has leads S-F with 30 RBIs this season, is a dangerous hitter every time she steps into the box.

“With the success of the golf team, she didn’t practice with us, so her hitting hasn’t been as good as it was last year. But she is still a threat every time she takes a swing,” Bergman said.

Golf. That is an interesting story.

Brandt ran track as a freshmen, but COVID wiped out her sophomore season. With nothing to do and the Meadowbrook County Club a mile from her house, Brandt went to the golf course and began hitting balls.

“I never expected to join the team, but I picked it up pretty easy,” said Brandt, who shot an 85 during state tournament play at Pheasant Ridge last month. “I met this guy at the course, he just turned 84, Ron Kuethe is his name. He taught me everything.”

With her softball season winding down, Brandt is excited for her future. She’s been taking a class in Ames once a week and says she will move there as soon as the softball season is over.

And that brings Brandt to reminiscing about Sumner and trips to J&C Grocery.

“I’m excited to venture out to a bigger city, go to college,” Brandt said. “It will be different. I’m from a tight-knit school, community. But I remember at orientation (at Iowa State) I realized people don’t know me here.

“In Sumner, you walk into the grocery store and people know you. You walk anywhere in town and everybody knows you. So, it is going to be weird not to know anyone, like look in the crowd and say 'where are my people?'”

However it feels, as soon as the smiley, energetic, full-of-life, driven-to-succeed Brandt unleashes her persona in Ames, she won’t be able to walk unrecognized for long.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.