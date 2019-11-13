Members of the Hudson volleyball team rally at the start of Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Hudson's Ashlynn Kuhn (facing camera) celebrates a point with teammates during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Hudson's Kylee Sallee hits past Western Christian's Sienna Moss , left, and Tori Wynja during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Western Christian's Makenna Kooima bumps the ball during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Hudson's Faith Hoffman misses the ball during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Hudson's Sara Klunder hits towards Western Christian's Ally Postma during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Western Christian's Ally Postma hits past Hudson's Naomi Henderson during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Western Christian's Olivia Granstra sets the ball during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Hudson's Ashlynn Kuhn hits towards Western Christian's Macay Van't Hul, left, and Tori Wynja during Western Christian vs Hudson Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS -- Hudson's bread and butter en route to its second state volleyball appearance had been its serve and serve receive.
Wednesday, top-seeded Western Christian (Hull) served it right back at the Pirates in a three-set sweep of Hudson, 25-19 25-20, 25-17, in a Class 2A first-round state volleyball match at the U.S. Cellular Center.
"We had some girls' step up and play very well tonight, and then we had some girls that I think got a little gun shy because of he big lights," Hudson head coach Steve Baird said. "I told our girls it is our second trip here and their 27th or whatever. And, we probably didn't play our best."
The Wolfpack (39-5) finished with 13 aces, five by Makenna Kooima and four other players each had two, as Hudson was off-balance from start to finish.
"Our serve receive was not great," Baird said. "They served us a lot tougher than we served them and that was kind ... getting here that is kind of what we relied on."
The fight was there for the Pirates. Even with its back to the wall, and Western Christian rolling with a 17-3 lead in set three, Hudson (31-8) fought to make it interesting.
"We just needed more energy," Pirate junior setter Sara Hansen said. "We needed more energy and enthusiasm. But we played the best we could. We did not give up. We were down 17-3 in the third and we came back because we knew we could not give up.
"We came up short, but we played our hearts out and that is all I could ask of my teammates."
We can't do it without you. Become a member and help support journalism at a special rate.
Among the other difficulties were a pair of left-handers, outside hitter Tori Wynja and Western Christian setter Olivia Granstra. Wynja led the Wolfpack with 13 kills on .409 hitting, many times painting an undefended line.
"We hadn't seen any," Baird said. "I can't even tell you if we have faced any all season long, maybe one. But two, and not somebody who hits the ball with that kind of pace (Wynja). That is tough to prepare for because you kids get so used to not having to protect the line when a right-side hitter hits the ball. I thought at times we did a good job of trying to slow them down, but other times we did not get a good enough block up there."
With its serve receiving faltering, Hudson struggled to get in system, hitting just .093 with 19 attack errors in three games.
Junior Ashlynn Kuhn led with 14 kills, but needed 40 attempts as she hit a respectable .250. But the Pirates had for attackers with a negative attack percentage and that, too, ultimately did Hudson in.
"It was a great experience," Kuhn said. "We definitely did have some good stretches, just not enough. But, it was a great season."
Hudson will return four starters -- Hansen, Kuhn, outside hitter Faith Hoffman and Kylee Sallee next season.
