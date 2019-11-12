CEDAR RAPIDS -- Waverly-Shell Rock encountered a familiar postseason obstacle Tuesday night in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament.
One year after West Delaware kept the Go-Hawks from securing a trip to state in the regional final round, Waverly-Shell Rock fell to its nemesis, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, inside the U.S. Cellular Center.
West Delaware (40-5) advanced into a state semifinal match against top-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton at noon on Thursday. Waverly-Shell Rock’s third state tournament run in five years ends with a 46-7 record.
“It was just an amazing experience,” said W-SR senior Jaz Westmoreland, after recording a match-high 22 kills. “We fought very well, but it just wasn’t our game. They were very scrappy and they had very long rallies and it just hurt us a little bit because we weren’t always prepared for that.”
The West Delaware Hawks were guided by one of the state’s most talented and active setters in senior Macey Kleitsch. She evenly distributed the ball to attackers Kinley Kolbet (10 kills), Ava Hauser (nine kills) and Allison Collier (seven kills) while adding nine kills of her own.
“If we pass the ball up and can get the ball to Macey, she’s such a phenomenal setter that she can get us some one-on-one looks,” West Delaware coach Brett Mather said. “We feel like then we have the advantage.
“It’s fun to watch her play. She’s got beautiful hands, no doubt about that. She can throw the ball down, if you can get her one up and she can attack it, it’s fun for our squad.”
West Delaware’s defense also presented W-SR with a formidable challenge.
“They just keep the ball alive and do what they have to do to win,” said W-SR coach EaVon Woodin, who finished her 39th season with an Iowa all-time best 1,115 career volleyball wins. “We just needed to be more aggressive.
“We didn’t serve very aggressive and we had a little trouble with the serve receive, but that’s not unusual. We just needed to play our game and focus on what we needed to do.”
Waverly-Shell Rock recovered from a slow start by using its block to level the match with a set two victory. The Go-Hawks rallied from down 18-16 with a four-point run on libero Britney Young’s serve before a pair of blocks by Elizabeth Schmidt moved W-SR to set point, and sophomore Avery Beckett converted the opportunity with one of her 12 kills.
Pivotal set three, W-SR rallied to take a lead on Sophie Sedgwick’s seven-point service run. But West Delaware counted with a 7-1 run to take a 19-14 advantage before winning the last six points during a run in which the Go-Hawks only returned the service over the net twice.
West Delaware pulled free from a tie at 16 in set four with five consecutive points en route to the victory.
“They were just a really quick, scrappy team and they’re quick off the set,” Young said, assessing West Delaware’s attack “We just had to be on our toes, but we fell short on that.”
Young and Westmoreland each finish their careers with over 1,000 digs, and Westmoreland also surpassed the 1,000-career kill milestone.
“They’re a really fun group of girls to work with,” Young said of her teammates. “I enjoy going to practice every day to make some memories with them.”
