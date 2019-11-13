CEDAR RAPIDS -- There will be a new queen in Class 1A.
Behind a relentless and aggressive approach, sixth-seeded Wapsie Valley knocked off four-time defending state champion Janesville Wednesday, 25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14 in a state volleyball quarterfinal at the U.S. Cellular Center.
Avenging a regular-season loss, the Warriors (24-15) controlled the net, recording 10 total blocks, while hitting at a .248 clip to pull off the upset of the Wildcats (33-12).
"We knew we had to come out with a lot of energy," Wapsie Valley senior setter Kaci Beesecker said. "We knew we had to fight, too. We had confidence in ourselves ... This is so great ... being a senior."
The aggressive play started in the middle.
"We are a very good team when we are aggressive and we stay that way," said Wapsie Valley head coach Heather Robinson. "It just keeps the momentum for us and that is what we had to have."
Janesville, with nobody taller than 5-foot-7, struggled all night and in particular when Warriors 6-foot-3 freshman Kalvyn Rosengarten guarded the front line. Rosengarten recorded three solo blocks, assisted on two others and altered many more shots while leading Wapsie Valley with 15 kills. She hit at a .556 clip in a dominating effort.
Katie Sauerbrei added 2 1/2 blocks.
"In practice we have been conditioning every day to get better at closing the block, pressing and just having faster arm swings and it paid off," Rosengarten said.
"Our defense was really good," Beesecker added.
It was a scrappy affair from the start, but a 6-1 run midway through the first set painted a picture of the rest of the night as the Warriors took control and led 15-12. Janesville rallied to tie it at 18, but it always seemed like Wapsie Valley was right where it wanted to be.
Janesville jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead in set two, but Wapsie Valley sophomore Lydia Imbrogno got hot with six kills during a 7-0 run that pushed the Warriors into a lead they never relinquished.
"We get a lead, push as a team and just kept building, building momentum and executing," said Imbrogno, who finished with 13 kills.
Set three saw Janesville ride the strong serving of setter Gabby Gergen, the only regular from last year's squad that graduated five senior starters. Gergen had three aces as Janesville bolted to a 9-2 lead, and it was never close thereafter.
The Wildcats got 19 kills from Julia Meister and nine each from Bailey Hoff and Pyper McCarville.
"Their young middle, she did really well," Hoff said. "She did a great job of pressing, finding where our hitters were and she executed very well. So did all their other blockers and hitters. Their defense was phenomenal. They just played great."
In the fourth set, Wapsie Valley owned a 6-5 lead when the Warriors went on a 9-0 run that basically took away any remaining fight the Wildcats might have had.
"We had to be one," Robinson said. "That is what we have been preaching. As soon as we bought into that we became a whole different team and we can do great things with that.
"As long as they stay one and communicate ... keep pushing forward, we can get on a good run."
The Warriors will take on Holy Trinity (29-10) Thursday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.
