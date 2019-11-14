CEDAR RAPIDS -- Wapsie Valley prevailed in a pair of closely contested opening sets before finishing off Holy Trinity Catholic with a sweep, 25-23, 30-28, 25-19, Thursday in the semifinal round of the Class 1A state volleyball tournament.
The Warriors advance into the championship match for the first time since the program’s 2007 title season. Wapsie Valley will play either Sidney or North Tama at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wapsie Valley answered Holy Trinity’s three-point run with a three-point surge of its own to take a 23-21 lead near the end of a closely contested opening set. After the Crusaders recovered to tie the score at 23, Imbrogno responded with down-line and crosscourt kills to give Wapsie Valley the first set.
In a marathon second set, Wapsie Valley saw a 19-12 evaporate after a 9-1 Holy Trinity run. Kaci Beesecker and Imbrogno fought off Holy Trinity’s four set points with two kills apiece before Wapsie Valley took the set on an errant attack.
Middle Kalvyn Rosengarten’s back-to-back kills capped a four-point run as Wapsie broke free from a 13-all tie and pulled away in set three.
This story will be updated.
