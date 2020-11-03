State volleyball: Top-ranked Janesville stunned in opener

Petry and Williams helped the Saintes (15-13) open strong as St. Albert controlled the first two sets as Janesville looked out of sync. Petry finished with 25 kills and a .460 attack rate and Williams had 17 while hitting at .441 success rate.

“We knew they were a good team, a really good team,” Janesville head coach Shelly Sorensen said. “They played really well those first two sets and we tightened up a little bit and just couldn’t get our offense going consistently.

“They controlled those sets. We talked about it saying we are letting them control play and we need to play more aggressively, play to win instead of playing along.”

That is what showed in third set as the Wildcats (28-5) overcame an early four-point deficit to take the lead and then close on a 6-0 to stay alive. Gergen led the charge with her serving and a more aggressive approach at the net scoring several key kills, attacking on two. That same recipe was working in set four before Gergen got injured, too.

And with backup setter Kamryn Umthum unavailable, the Wildcats were in trouble.

“Being a senior I needed to step up or we were not going to win,” Gergen said. “I didn’t want that to be our last match so I became more aggressive and that helped a lot.”