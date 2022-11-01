State Volleyball: Sumner-Fredericksburg battles until the end, falls to Western Christian

CORALVILLE – There wasn't any noticeable tears that needed to be wiped away afterwards.

Rather, it was hunger.

Sumner-Fredericksburg's volleyball team rosters just two seniors and the rest of the core is expected to return for the 2023 season, paced by the state leader in kills Isabelle Elliott.

And after the slight scare they put in traditional powerhouse Western Christian on Tuesday, you can forgive an absence of a bucket load of tears.

The second-ranked and seeded Wolfpack outlasted the seventh-seeded Cougars 22-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-18 in a Class 2A state quarterfinal inside Xtream Arena.

"They fought every point," Sumner-Fredericksburg first-year head coach Sarah Buhman said. "Very proud of them."

It was far from a cakewalk of a season for the Cougars, particularly right before the 2A regionals kicked off. It went 3-3 that featured 1-2 in the North Iowa Cedar League tournament.

Yet they pieced it together to sweep East Buchanan, West Branch and outlast a top-10 team in Lisbon to get to Coralville.

"I don't think anyone anticipated Sumner-Fredericksburg being this strong of a team," Buhman said. "They made the improvements they needed to and proved that they should be here."

Sumner-Fredericksburg (31-11) did something no other team in the state had done versus Western Christian: Win a set.

Elliott finished with nine kills in the opener and the Cougars led wire-to-wire to open the eyes of the Wolfpack and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five contest.

They nearly doubled their opponent in hitting efficiency that set.

"We came out strong, feel like we limited our errors," Elliott said. "I'm proud of how we played."

In cases during the second and third set, Sumner-Fredericksburg had chances to not only take a 2-0 lead, but potentially win.

It just couldn't close the deal.

In the second, it rallied down by as much as four to tie the set at 20, 22 and 23 and 24. A service error gave the Wolfpack (41-5) a one-point lead then a couple points later, a hitting error capped the win for Western Christian.

Under legendary head coach Tammi Veerbeek, the Wolfpack are into the semifinals for the 23rd straight season.

"Just didn't take those opportunities and seal the deal," Buhman said. "Just how volleyball is."

The third set may have been the back-breaker.

Sumner-Fredericksburg led by as many as five and had two chances at set point to snare a 2-1 lead. It went 0-for-2 and Western Christian went 1-for-1.

The Wolfpack scored the final four points, two of them off Stella Winterfeld kills, to comeback and take the swing set. They scored the first four points of the fourth and never trailed.

"At that point, we wanted it so bad, but we had little errors that killed us," Elliott said. "I'm hungry for more I'm ready to come back and I want to do it all over again."

Elliott finished with a team-high 26 kills while Morgan Block and Payten Seehase chipped in nine apiece. Alexa Buhman dished out 38 assists while Alivia Lange led the back row with 11 digs.