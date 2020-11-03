State volleyball: South Hardin put up a fight against Western Christian

CEDAR RAPIDS -- South Hardin embraced the role of an underdog Tuesday during the program's first trip to the state volleyball tournament as a consolidated school.

The unranked Tigers put up a fight against a Western Christian program that holds the record for state tournament appearances at 38 with 17 team championships during that stretch. South Hardin went extra points to secure a set two victory, but ultimately Western Christian was too much as the Wolfpack advanced, 25-19, 25-27, 25-12, 25-10.

"We were the eighth seed and were expected to lose against the first seed, but coming out and surprising them like that really showed how strong we are as a group and what we really can do and achieve," South Hardin setter Emma Salvo said. "We were scrappy, didn't let anything drop, and tried to find our spots."

While South Hardin didn't record a single stuff block, junior libero Jaidyn Teske dug up 23 attacks and helped hold Western Christian's offense to a .176 hitting efficiency. Salvo finished with 19 assists and sophomore Ellie Anderson led South Hardin with nine kills.

The majority of South Hardin's team will return next season after this year's breakthrough 21-15 campaign that finished in Cedar Rapids. Reaching state could help elevate this program to another level.

"We have little siblings too and everybody is looking up to us," Salvo said. "We have AAU kids doing sports now. I just remember being a little kid and looking up to the older kids and it's a great that we are a role-model like that and they have something to looking up to and something to strive for. They know they can do it if we can do."

