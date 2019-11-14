CEDAR RAPIDS – You could see it in their eyes.
And read it on their faces.
The North Tama volleyball team wanted more in the Class 1A state semifinals.
The Redhawks won their first state tournament match in school history Wednesday, but they were determined to double that victory total Thursday night at the U.S. Cellular Center.
Fourth-ranked North Tama fought valiantly, dominating the second set before eventually coming up short as No. 1 Sidney prevailed 25-23, 16-25, 25-16, 25-17.
The Redhawks (27-7) were making just their second state appearance after qualifying in 2017.
“These kids just showed tremendous character,” North Tama coach Channing Halstead said. “They established a legacy for our program that our young kids coming up can follow. They had an excellent season and they came in here determined to be successful. We made it into the final four in the state and these girls can take away a lot of positives from this season.”
Sidney (37-8) advances to face No. 6 Wapsie Valley (25-15) in today’s championship match.
“Sidney was a scrappy team and they were a tough matchup,” Halstead said. “Their style of play was different than what we’ve seen. They run a quick, fast-moving offense. They’re a good team.”
The first set was hard-fought with the Cowgirls eventually pulling out the two-point win.
Senior left-hander Katie Kopriva capped her Redhawk career with another superb showing. Kopriva had 15 kills and 18 digs.
“Kopriva was a really tough matchup for us,” Sidney coach Amy McClintock said. “She is really good at placing the ball at different spots on the court and she hits a ball that is difficult to handle. She’s a great player.”
Kopriva took over by dominating play in the second set with her serving and play at the net.
“We had a great season and we made history for our program, but were hoping to play one more day,” Kopriva said. “Sidney was a strong opponent. My teammates did a great job fighting back and we never stopped battling. We played hard, but it just wasn’t quite enough.”
Halstead praised the play of her senior standout.
“Katie meant so much to our program,” Halstead said. “There were young girls sitting up in the stands tonight who were watching her and were inspired by her. They want to be just like her someday. Katie had an amazing career – she did so much for North Tama volleyball.”
Redhawk junior Abby Deboef turned in another impressive performance. She collected a team-high 16 kills as she powered home numerous spikes from the left side of the net.
“Abby really stepped up in these two matches at state,” Halstead said. “She played aggressively and she came through with some big plays for us. That was great to see.”
