CEDAR RAPIDS -- Wapsie Valley freshman Brylee Bellis stepped behind the service line with her team facing a deficit of six championship points during Friday night’s Class 1A state volleyball final.
Bellis calmly hit her zones, while her teammates at the net elevated into a wall that delayed Sidney’s celebration. Kaylee Heinz recorded a pair of blocks on the right side, Lydia Imbrogno added a rejection on the left and Kaci Beeseecker ripped a fearless kill out of the back row.
Down to its final championship point at the end of a five-point Warriors' run, Sidney’s spring-loaded 5-foot-5 outside hitter Maddy Duncan punched her match-high 17th kill through the block. The top-ranked Cowgirls ended No. 7-seed Wapsie Valley’s bid for its first title in 12 years, 25-17, 23-25, 25-12, 25-23 inside the U.S. Cellular Center.
“We didn’t want to go down not fighting, and we wanted to try to push them to five sets, but we just didn’t make it,” said Beesecker, one of four seniors within a rotation that included four freshmen and two sophomores. “We all went as one and we tried our best.
“I’m so proud of our team. From the beginning of the season, I knew we had a lot of potential and I knew that we just had to work our tails off and be one, and we did. … I’m so proud of my team and my coaches.”
Sidney (38-6 and undefeated against 1A opponents) used its relentless defense to extend rally after rally, holding Wapsie Valley to an .067 hitting efficiency. The Cowgirls dominated the even-numbered sets and broke free from a 17-all tie in set four when Duncan dug up a free ball attack and Kelsey Hobble recorded one of her 15 kills to spark a 7-1 run to championship point.
“Every time I was feeling good about our in-system ball, and it wouldn’t go down,” Wapsie Valley coach Heather Robinson said. “They just played phenomenal defense, and on top of that, they shoved it right back in our face way fast. Their quick offense really threw us off when we could not put the ball away.”
A Wapsie Valley team (24-16) that navigated a roller-coaster schedule and reached final match of the season showed plenty of its own grit.
Imbrogno set the tone for a second-set comeback when she dove off the side of the court to keep a ball live, extending a point Katie Sauerbrei ended with a block. Heinze’s kill ended a marathon rally on the next point, and the Warriors used a 12-2 run to overcome a 16-8 deficit and eventually win the set.
Quickly, Sidney regrouped.
The Cowgirls used a 10-1 run to take a commanding lead in the third set. Sidney then did just enough to win the fourth set of a match in which it was held to just .127 hitting.
Imbrogno led Wapsie Valley with 15 kills, while freshman middle Kalvyn Rosengarten added 12 kills on .286 hitting. The Warriors recorded a 12-5 advantage in blocks and senior McKenna Miller’s 25 digs were complemented by Beesecker’s 22.
“That’s probably one of the fastest tempo teams we’ve ever played,” Rosengarten said at the end of a match that featured numerous lengthy rallies. “We just had troubles getting the blocks closed, pressing because the hits were so hard. They were really scrappy. That’s what got us.”
Back on the championship stage for the first time since 2007’s title season, Wapsie Valley’s memorable 2019 tournament run won’t soon be forgotten.
“These girls have played volleyball since they were probably in third grade,” Robinson said. “Just their passion and drive for the sport, even seeing the little girls come in and watch these kids, it’s phenomenal for the program.”
