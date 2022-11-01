State Volleyball: Serve receive dooms Wapsie Valley against EBF

CORALVILLE – It has been a strength before not only this season, but throughout the history of the Wapsie Valley volleyball program.

Serve receive has been a trademark of the Warriors, but on Tuesday night, it was their downfall.

Twelve errors in serve receive was the difference and the play of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont outside hitters allowed it as the six seed to upset third-seeded Wapsie Valley 25-22, 11-25, 25-20, 25-21 in a Class 2A quarterfinal at Xtream Arena.

"I knew it would be a battle match, not the way I was thinking it would go," Warriors head coach Austin Shepherd said. "If we would have served our normal toughness, we would have kept them out of system a lot more."

Watching EBF, who advanced to play second-seeded Western Christian in a semifinal on Wednesday at 4 p.m., serve on film was one thing.

Experiencing it was another.

"They are a really, really good serving team and I don't think we were mentally prepared to make adjustments," Wapsie Valley setter Sydney Matthias said.

Shepherd wanted his girls to make adjustments in-game, but they never arrived often. The Rockets served just 87 percent, but they were sharp and aggressive serves.

Sophomore Molly Shafer recorded a match-high five aces.

"This was a big shock to see our performance on that tonight," Shepherd said. "We weren't where we need to be."

About the only set that was tightly competitive was the second.

Wapsie Valley grabbed an 8-7 lead and dominated the rest of the way en route to a lopsided win.

"We were cleaning up our errors, talking a lot and being smarter with the ball," Warriors hitter Hannah Knight said.

Shafer admitted EBF quickly put the game in its rear view mirror.

"We threw that set away; it didn't mean anything," she said.

The Rockets rallied down five in the first set and scored four of the last five to take a 1-0 lead. They leaped ahead by 10 and fended off a late Wapsie Valley run to snare the swing set.

The Warriors scored eight straight points to make it a two-point deficit, but EBF recorded four of the final five again to take the lead.

"I think we got a little complacent," Matthias said. "We thought we had all the momentum."

Neither side led by more than three points in the fourth set until the Rockets completed the upset and winning by four. Shafer, in her state tournament debut, finished with 24 kills and their other pin hitter Whitney Klyn chipped in 17.

Wapsie Valley was balanced offensively coming into state and EBF's back row came away with 78 digs, 21 of them from Cooper Champoux.

"We knew we were the underdog and didn't have anything to prove," Shafer said. "We came out guns-a-blazing and nothing could really stop us."

Knight and Taylor Buhr combined for 23 kills for the Warriors while Matthias distributed 39 assists. Emma Jones had 25 digs, one of four players with over 15 digs.

Wapsie Valley says goodbye to four senior starters, but none of them think a drop-off will come.

"Those younger girls, they'll fill into the roles and show that they'll be a great team," Knight said.