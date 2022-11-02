State Volleyball Semifinals: Top two 2A teams D-NH, Western Christian to meet again for title

CORALVILLE – Diane Harms can step back and appreciate the magnitude of what will transpire on Thursday.

The longtime head coach of Dike-New Hartford’s volleyball team will be on the sideline against a friend in Tammi Veerbeek and a rival in Western Christian.

“We’ve gotten to know each other quite well,” Harms said. “To cruciate the rivalry, it is great. It brings the best in both of us.”

It is a championship encounter seen all too often.

The top-two teams in the final rankings will duke it out again for Class 2A supremacy as both sides took control of their semifinal opponents on Wednesday night inside Xtream Arena.

It will be the eighth time the Wolverines and Wolfpack battle it out on center court for the state title at 4:45 p.m. and for the 13th year in a row, one of the two will don pink shirts and hold the state championship trophy.

“We both put in a lot of time to our programs and it pays off in the end,” Harms said.

Western Christian has not beaten Dike-New Hartford in the last six meetings, including last fall when the latter won its second straight state title.

Veerbeek has focused solely on her own program.

“This whole tournament trail we have not mentioned them,” Veerbeek said. “I think people through a telescope know they were going to be down here. We wanted to take it one game at a time and not make it a focus.

“In the past, I admit I’ve made that a focus and that is not healthy for your team to focus on one team. We wanted to enjoy our journey.”

There’s eye candy to be had when the Wolverines possess three Division I recruits in Payton Petersen (Louisville), Jadyn Petersen (Northern Iowa) and Madelyn Norton (Western Illinois).

Yet Western Christian possesses a D-I recruit in its program in Stella Winterfeld (South Dakota State) and a stable of talented seniors that have yet to upend D-NH.

“We are excited,” Winterfeld said. “We feel prepared. We have worked hard for this all year. In our minds, Dike has always been there because of our championship game last year. We felt we could’ve done better.”

Dike-New Hartford breezed by fourth-ranked Hinton 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 in its semifinal. The Wolverines have not dropped a set in the past eight state tournament sets.

They’ll go for a three-peat, and a 27-0 advantage in sets, for the first time since they won four in a row from 2011-14.

“There’s pressure, but we’re not really worried about it,” Jadyn Petersen said.

There have been just mini road bumps along the way.

D-NH (44-2) needed to call a timeout late in the opening set of the quarterfinal contest against Carroll Kuemper Catholic. It needed another reset in the second set versus Hinton.

As long the Wolverines can get back into a flow, Harms is fine with burning a timeout.

“We were reaching a little but on our pass,” she said. “Just slowly get it back. Just not to panic.”

Passing was an emphasis most of the match. D-NH was in system and fed Payton Petersen (match-high 18 kills) and established the middle (Ellie Knock and Maryn Boxby total of 13 kills).

Against the Blackhawks, who entered state as the best blocking team in the state, it was critical.

“They’re a very good team,” Norton said. “I think once we reigned it back in, focus on ourselves, things started flowing better for us.”

Hinton led for most of the second set until Jadyn Petersen’s back row kill gave the Wolverines their first lead at 16-15 and they never trailed the remainder of the set to lead the match 2-0.

Of the 106 total attacks, they recorded just nine errors.

“Just having confidence in ourselves,” Jadyn Petersen said. “Being down and knowing we can come back, we knew we could finish out the set.”

Norton dished out 40 dimes and while the Petersen twins combined for 29 digs in the back row. D-NH had just four serve recieve errors in the sweep.

It used a 6-0 spurt to take control of the opener and blitzed ahead 10-3 in the final set and didn’t let Hinton reach 10 points until the very end.

“Passing is something we focus on the most,” Norton said.

Now, the Wolverines aim to send their four seniors with another title. They don’t plan on wasting the chance to make more school history in the process.

Only Western Christian stands in the way once again.

“We all know that it is a possibility, (but) it is not something we talk about,” Harms said. “Ultimately, the opportunity to play in this championship match is a true accomplishment.”