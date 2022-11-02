State Volleyball Semifinals: Gladbrook-Reinbeck marches back into 1A final

CORALVILLE – Growing up members of the Gladbrook-Reinbeck volleyball program were most likely fans of Cinderella.

That was not the case Wednesday at Xtream Arena as the third-seeded Rebels (33-9) made sure upstart AGWSR would not pull off another upset.

In a Class 1A state semifinal, Gladbrook-Reinbeck downed the Cougars, 25-17, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18 to advance to its second state championship match in two years and third overall.

The Cougars (19-24) were seeking to become the first sub-.500 team in state history to reach the state finals, but instead saw their Cinderella run to the semifinals end.

“It is awesome for us to get this opportunity again,” senior Ava Wyatt said. “I know it was tough to lose in the state championship (2020) and not get here last season. We kind of on a revenge tour.”

Wednesday was the fourth time G-R and AGWSR faced each other this season. The Rebels had won the previous three but were taking nothing for granted.

“We just wanted to stick to our game plan and worry about what we do on our side of the net net,” Gladbrook-Reinbeck head coach Paula Kelley said. “We had to focus on Brynn Smith…she is a fabulous player…limit her and take care of our side of the net.”

The plan worked to perfect in sets one and two as the Rebels controlled the action for the most part and it looked that way in set three, too.

With Gladbrook-Reinbeck looking like it was going to easily sweep its way into the finals, AGWSR staged one of what should be a patented comebacks.

One night after scoring the final nine points in the fifth set of their upset win over North Tama in the quarterfinals, the Cougars got hot.

Trailing 10-3, AGWSR scored the next 10 points and held off a late Rebel surge to extend the match.

“Relax,” Kelley said of her message between sets three and four.” We needed to not panic. We play much better when we are relaxed. We just got a little bit into panic mode. Our passing wasn’t going right so our hits weren’t there. We just needed to get back into our rhythm.”

And Gladbrook-Reinbeck found its mojo again in set four.

Led by Wyatt, who led all attackers with 22 kills, the Rebels accomplished a season-long goal by getting back to the finals.

“It was on us to finish and that is what we did,” senior Emma McClintock said.

McClintock finished with 35 assists as she added on to her more than 3,000 career assists. Megan Cooley added seven kills, and freshman Kennedy Brant recorded one solo block and four block assists for G-R.

“When our passes are on the net our offense is unstoppable,” McClintock said.

“Emma does a great job of spreading it around and gives me a lot of good sets on the outside,” added Wyatt.

The Rebels recorded seven total team blocks, many against Smith, while limiting her to just 10 kills and a -.128 hitting efficiency.

Now, Gladbrook-Reinbeck goes back to a championship match, right where it wanted to be.

“We know what kind of nerves to expect and all the cameras and everything,” Wyatt said. “It shouldn’t phase us too much. It will just be another normal match that we want to try and go out and win.”

Kelley she is extremely happy for her seven seniors.

“This is a very strong group of kids,” They worked really hard to get back here and they deserve it.”