State Volleyball: Revenge tour for Gladbrook-Reinbeck starts with 1A quarterfinal win

CORALVILLE – Ava Wyatt went to the front row and Gladbrook-Reinbeck had her plus two other hitters at the net and setter Emma McClintock in the back row.

Paula Kelley delivered a simple message in its huddle.

"That is our best rotation," the Rebels head coach said. "I said 'Go on a run right here.'"

Wyatt happily obliged.

The senior outside hitter slammed home five kills in the final seven match points to give third-seeded Gladbrook-Reinbeck a triumphant 25-20, 14-25, 25-14, 25-22 victory over sixth-seeded Holy Trinity Catholic on Tuesday night at Xtream Arena in a Class 1A quarterfinal.

"I had about a good foot-and-a-half, two-feet of line," Wyatt said. "It is pretty awesome to help my team out like this. We know we're capable of going all the way."

After just one win amongst the North Iowa Cedar League teams that played prior to the start of the 1A quarters took place. The Rebels (33-9) and their semifinal opponent AGWSR, who upset second-ranked North Tama.

There's no secrets between the two conference foes

"It'll be the little things that make a difference," Kelley said.

Wyatt and McClintock believed this trip to state is a revenge tour of sorts. Gladbrook-Reinbeck were the runner-ups in 2020, but went one-and-done last fall.

With five starters back, it didn't plan on having a short stay in Eastern Iowa again.

"How we played was amazing," McClintock said. "We didn't want to just come here this year, we wanted to come here and keep winning."

There were moments of uneasiness.

The Rebels were ransacked in the second set. Holy Trinity Catholic (29-16) scored eight unanswered to coast to an 11-point win. Much of their passing complications were due to short serves by the Crusaders.

HTC's Brooke Mueller had three straight aces in the second and the passing for G-R struggled. And the Crusaders defense kept rallies alive and were pests all night.

"We had a harder time adjusting to those different balls," Wyatt said. "They had some tough serves that were hard for us to get behind."

Still, the Rebels found a way to pull it together.

They scored 14 of the final 18 points in the third set to take a 2-1 lead in the match. In the fourth, it was the most back and forth as a three-point lead for either side would be vanquished.

Wyatt had a block that capped a 4-0 spurt for G-R to give it its first lead of the fourth.

"We really focused on our passing," Kelley said. "That was probably the weakest part of our game at the beginning of the season and it is one of our strengths at the end of the season."

The celebration featured a dogpile for the Rebels and tears were dropping off the eyes of Holy Trinity Catholic.

Wyatt finished with a match-high 24 kills while Megan Cooley, Kennedy Brant and Riley Dripps each recorded eight. Brant, a freshman, had several key kills early coupled with four block assists.

"She knows the court very well," McClintock said.

G-R went up by as much as seven in the opener and fended off a late push from the Crusaders to kickstart the match. McClintock dished out 44 assists and also paced the back row with 15 digs.

Now, the Rebels are one win away from getting back to the state championship against a foe they know all too well.

"They're a tough team with scrappy defense," Wyatt said.