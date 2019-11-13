CEDAR RAPIDS – Carlie Gorder slid to her right, leaped and hammered home a powerful spike.
And the North Tama Redhawks made history.
Gorder’s game-winning kill capped a landmark night as North Tama won its first state tournament match in school history by sweeping LeMars Gehlen late Wednesday night.
The No. 5 Redhawks capped a hard-fought 25-20, 25-22, 26-24 sweep over perennial power and No. 4 Gehlen at the U.S. Cellular Center.
“Wow, I’m so excited I can’t even think straight right now,” a smiling North Tama coach Channing Halstead said. “This team has worked really hard and done everything we’ve asked them to do. They are playing with so much confidence and the chemistry this team has is really impressive. It’s worth everything we’ve done to see it pay off.”
North Tama (27-6) advanced to meet No. 1 Sidney (36-8) in Thursday’s Class 1A semifinals at 6 p.m.
The Redhawks, making just their second state appearance after qualifying in 2017, came out strong in a match that was much closer than the three-set outcome might indicate.
North Tama took command early as senior left-hander Katie Kopriva took charge with dominant play at the net. Kopriva finished with a match-high 13 kills and also contributed nine digs.
“This is awesome,” Kopriva said. “This is really exciting to make history for our program and for our town. We played here two years ago and that experience helped us a lot. We came in here with a lot of confidence.”
The Redhawks didn’t trail in the first two sets despite the score being close.
Gehlen finally took the lead in a back-and-forth third set that featured an abundance of long and spirited rallies.
The Jays grabbed a 24-23 lead and were serving with set point. But North Tama’s Abby Deboef responded with a kill to tie it.
The Redhawks followed with a block to take a 25-24 lead before Gorder’s running spike ended it.
North Tama players stormed the court in celebration of the program’s first state tourney victory.
“We stayed calm and just focused on what we needed to do,” Kopriva said. “We fixed our errors and we were able to finish off the match. We have fun out there and we really feed off each other. Now we have to keep it going.”
Gorder, a senior, had a superb night as well. She collected 10 kills and made a number of clutch plays. Deboef finished with 11 kills for the Redhawks.
North Tama setter Isabel Sierra was all over the court. She had 30 assists while directing the offense. She also had 13 digs. Takoa Kopriva added 12 digs. The Redhawks now have one state tournament win under their belt, but they aren’t planning to stop there.
“Our girls are playing with a lot of confidence and we’ll be ready for our next challenge,” Halstead said. “We’re going to enjoy this, but we talked all week that we’re not going to be one and done here. And now that we’ve won one, we want to get more.” LeMars Gehlen finished its season 25-8.
“I’m just proud that we got here,” Gehlen coach Mike Meyer said. “We had to replace five really good seniors off last year’s team. Our youth showed sometimes and we made some mistakes. Some of that was because we were playing a very good team in North Tama. Our kids kept battling, but they kind of wore us down.”
