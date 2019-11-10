CEDAR RAPIDS — Grundy Center coach Lori Willis saw no panic in her team last Tuesday night. The Spartans served fearless, stuck to their game plan against Underwood and mixed in tips to the open court with powerful attacks during a thrilling five set, state-qualifying victory in Saydel.
One year earlier, Grundy Center was the state’s top-ranked team with four seniors in its rotation when an upset loss to Wilton prevented the Spartans from making a fourth consecutive trip to state. This time, they persevered.
“The moment brought me to tears,” Willis said. “I know how much the girls wanted it last year. I know how much the girls want it this year. I know the burden they’ve carried around for a year, because I’ve shared that burden with them.
“To be able to get that burden lifted off of them and to do it in the fashion of a five-set match where you had to go toe-to-toe, where there was doubt creeping in left and right, where there was ups and downs — for them to be able to continue to fight for something that they want and believe in so much was a very proud moment for us.”
Similar to many of the state’s top programs that will be competing inside the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids this week, a variety of athletes have stepped into larger roles for this year’s Spartans.
Kyah Luhring has moved from libero to a full-rotation player, ranking third on the team in kills her senior season. Abby Hamann has elevated into a large all-around role, leading the team with 3.09 kills per set and adding 2.6 digs as a junior. Jacque Kuester has moved into the setter position when senior standout Emy Kracht is hitting in the front row of the two-setter rotation, while senior Frannie Brown has become the libero.
“The girls all were bought in right away,” Willis said, addressing the changes. “With that learning curve comes a rapid growth rate. We knew that we were just going to keep on getting better.”
No. 5 seed Grundy Center (32-8) will open this year’s Class 2A state tournament run against No. 4 Osage (36-6) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Osage has similarly seen its returning players rise to the challenge following the graduation of last year’s libero, setter and top blocker. First-year starting setter Ellie Bobinet leads all classes with 1,122 assists, while juniors Danielle Johnson and Paige Kisley are averaging a combined eight kills per set on over .400 hitting. Freshman Jaden Francis has taken over the libero spot with a team-high 2.84 digs per set.
The Green Devils have been knocking on the door of a finals appearance, dropping heartbreaking five-set semifinal matches the past two seasons. Bryan Tabbert has moved from assistant to head coach this fall.
“Andie Olson has built a strong program, I’m just happy to continue that,” Tabbert said. “A lot of our girls have taken the weight room seriously.”
Osage and Grundy Center met twice at the Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational with the teams splitting matches in decisive third sets.
“I think it’s going to be a good battle because both teams have excellent athletes that have played a lot of volleyball,” Willis said.
Added Tabbert, “I think it will come down to errors, whether attacking or serving errors. The team with the least errors is going to come out on top.”
