State volleyball preview: Cedar Falls takes different road to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR FALLS – Those outside the gymnasium in Cedar Falls may have seen a Class 5A volleyball title contender slipping during the final week of the regular season.
Cedar Falls coach Matthew Johnson saw growth.
Following a tournament loss to Davenport Assumption, the Tigers were more competitive against Class 4A’s top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier in a two-set loss. Then they battled Iowa City Liberty throughout four competitive sets in a showdown for a division championship.
“Even though we lost three times in that last week, we played some of our best volleyball,” Johnson said.
A Cedar Falls team (26-5) once ranked as high as No. 1, slid from third to sixth in the state rankings entering Monday’s 12:30 p.m. state tournament opener against No. 3 Pleasant Valley (20-1).
Johnson’s previous four Cedar Falls teams entered state as a favorite, winning two titles during that stretch. Now they’re embracing an underdog role.
“We have really nothing to lose so we can go in there and upset someone,” Cedar Falls junior libero Alivia Bronner said.
“It’ll be kind of fun to go down there for the first time and have a lower set of expectations from people outside our gym where we can relax a little bit,” Johnson added. “Pleasant Valley is going to be one of the most balanced teams we’ve seen all year, but I’m pretty confident that we’re probably going to be the best defensive team they’ve seen.”
This year’s Cedar Falls state tournament team has a different look than the Tigers’ qualifiers the previous five seasons. Those teams were big and physical with an imposing block. Setters could throw the ball to powerful outside hitters when they needed a point or tee up a middle that was going to crank it straight down.
Cedar Falls has found success with a scrappier style of play this season.
“It took a while for us as we got into the year to really embrace the fact that it’s just as important to make another team take multiple swings as it is to bury every ball on the bottom of the floor,” Johnson said. “I think we got there a little in the last week or so and then got there a little bit in that third set (of Tuesday’s state qualifying sweep over Waterloo West).”
Bronner and Emmy Wedgbury, the two returning starters from last year’s championship run, exemplify Cedar Falls’ defensive strength. Bronner, a junior committed to play volleyball at the University of Northern Iowa, leads Class 5A with 5.61 digs per set. Wedgbury, a senior full-rotation outside hitter, averages 3.21 digs per set and 2.88 kills per set.
“They’re good team leaders and captains,” Cedar Falls junior outside hitter Anisia Smith said. “We can rely on them because they’ve been on this (state tournament) court before.”
The Tigers’ defense will be tested in Monday’s opener by a Pleasant Valley team that features one of the state’s top setters in junior Kora Ruff, who has already compiled over 2,000 assists. Four Spartans average over 2 kills per set led, by 6-foot-1 sophomore middle Chole Cline’s average of 3.29.
For Cedar Falls, Bronner has emerged as a confident lead defender ready for the challenge. Beyond her back row defense, she’s the team’s top server with 45 aces.
“She’s always in control of that defense,” Johnson said. “She reads well. She gets her feet to where she needs to be and then she extends points with great, big digs.”
While Bronner admits she was nervous during last year’s championship run, the leaders on that senior-led team told her to trust in her ability. That’s the message she’ll relay to the Tigers’ state newcomers next week.
“This year I’m going to be a lot more confident because I know I’m more of a leader this year,” Bronner said. “Last year I had a lot of people to look up to so I carry their leadership with me.”
The Tigers’ newcomers are eager to take the court.
“It’ll be fun to get out there and showcase what we can do,” Smith said.
