State volleyball preview: Cedar Falls takes different road to Cedar Rapids

This year’s Cedar Falls state tournament team has a different look than the Tigers’ qualifiers the previous five seasons. Those teams were big and physical with an imposing block. Setters could throw the ball to powerful outside hitters when they needed a point or tee up a middle that was going to crank it straight down.

Cedar Falls has found success with a scrappier style of play this season.

“It took a while for us as we got into the year to really embrace the fact that it’s just as important to make another team take multiple swings as it is to bury every ball on the bottom of the floor,” Johnson said. “I think we got there a little in the last week or so and then got there a little bit in that third set (of Tuesday’s state qualifying sweep over Waterloo West).”

Bronner and Emmy Wedgbury, the two returning starters from last year’s championship run, exemplify Cedar Falls’ defensive strength. Bronner, a junior committed to play volleyball at the University of Northern Iowa, leads Class 5A with 5.61 digs per set. Wedgbury, a senior full-rotation outside hitter, averages 3.21 digs per set and 2.88 kills per set.

“They’re good team leaders and captains,” Cedar Falls junior outside hitter Anisia Smith said. “We can rely on them because they’ve been on this (state tournament) court before.”