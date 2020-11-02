State volleyball: Pleasant Valley rallies past Cedar Falls

CEDAR RAPIDS – It has taken a lot to knock Cedar Falls’ volleyball program out of the state tournament over the past six seasons.
Class 5A’s No. 3-seed Pleasant Valley was up to challenge early Monday afternoon at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. The Spartans recovered from a set-one loss by never trailing in sets two and three before closing the fourth set on an 11-5 run to deny Cedar Falls a sixth-consecutive trip to the semifinal round, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23.
Leading 18-14 in the fourth set, defending state champion Cedar Falls (26-6) looked poised to take this match the distance. Pleasant Valley (21-1), however, scored the next six points.
Arra Cottrell, a powerful 6-foot-1 outside hitter, tallied a kill off a block and added a block of her own. Pleasant Valley’s lefty Emily Wood added two of her match-high 19 kills during the go-ahead run.
Cedar Falls fought off two match points when Lani Nielsen’s dig dropped in and a Spartans’ attack sailed long, but one of the Tigers’ top servers missed long after a timeout and Pleasant Valley advanced.
Cottrell added 18 kills and middles Chloe Cline and Hale Vance finished with 11 and nine, respectively, for a Pleasant Valley team that often had to take extra swings following strong defensive plays by a Cedar Falls team that rarely let an off-speed attack drop.
“We’ve had rotations it seems like all year where we kind of got stuck a few times, and that’s one of them we get stuck in occasionally,” Cedar Falls coach Matthew Johnson said, reflecting back on the Spartans’ go-ahead run in set four. “It wasn’t any one thing. We did take some pretty good swings there and they just made some plays.
“We didn’t pass as well out of that rotation as we wanted. It was a combination of things where you’re stuck and everything has to be good.”
Back on a familiar state tournament stage with a vastly different cast of contributors, Cedar Falls got off to the start it wanted. Setter Halia Mahi fed four different Tigers for kills and landed one of her own to assemble a 6-2 lead.
Mahi, who tallied five kills on six setter attacks, followed a block by Lina Aguilar and Anisia Smith with a kill for an 11-8 advantage after Pleasant Valley cut its set-one deficit to one. Mahi later back set Emmy Wedgbury for a kill and Alivia Bronner followed with a service ace at the start of a seven-point run that allowed the Tigers to pull away.
“Our plan was to come out super aggressive with a lot of energy. That we did, but we couldn’t pull it off,” Mahi said, after finishing with 42 assists for a Cedar Falls team that out-hit Plesant Valley, .228 to .204.
Pleasant Valley regrouped behind a standout setter of its own. Kora Ruff, who tallied 52 assists, helped the Spartans record 17 kills on .326 hitting in a bounce-back second set that took the wind out of Cedar Falls’ sails.
“I think things started to change after the second set,” Mahi said. “We kind of came out with a little bit less energy than we did the first.”
Pleasant Valley coach Amber Hall saw her team rally behind its setter and fight back after Cedar Falls landed the first punch.
“I think Kora Ruff our setter does a great job distributing the ball and getting the ball to the player that is feeling confident and strong, the hot hitter at that moment, and kind of building our confidence as a team,” Hall said.
By the end of this match, Pleasant Valley won 95 points compared to 91 for Cedar Falls.Certainly the difference between a win and a loss was razor thin on this day.
Cedar Falls rallied to tie the third set at 14 and 19, but never led in the frame. Wood set herself up for an overpass kill that sparked a three-point Pleasant Valley run as the Spartans went up 22-19. Cedar Falls pulled back within one at 23-22, but PV’s Cline answered with a kill and Wood added an ace.
“Bearing down and getting gritty is something that we didn’t do in a few different parts that could have changed the match,” Cedar Falls’ Wedgbury said. “But we both battled really, really hard.”
Wedgbury led Cedar Falls with 18 kills on .288 hitting to go with 19 digs. Sophomore Katie Remmert (16 kills) and Smith (14 kills) also clicked from the outside for the Tigers. Bronner guided the back row with 21 digs.
Wedgbury is an example of the type of player that has made major strides within this Cedar Falls program over the past three years. She only came in to serve as a sophomore at state and was the sixth option as a full-rotation hitter on last year’s championship team before taking on a lead role this season.
Mahi waited behind her sister, Tayah Mahi, and Emerson Green before taking over setting duties as a senior. Middle Lina Aguilar also saw her first consistent varsity reps this senior season.
At the end of a prep career in which she played alongside so many different teammates, Wedgbury spoke with pride in what was able to be accomplished.
“We showed we can battle with the biggest teams, because we’re not super tall (this season),” Wedgbury said. “We showed we’re really, really persistent.
“We play for each other. It’s not every person out on the court, it’s a team and that’s what I’ve really loved these past three years on this team.”
Mahi echoed that sentiment.
“The girls are awesome,” she said. “I can’t thank them enough. It’s really hard saying goodbye.”
Competing against the backdrop of a global COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson was also satisfied with what these Tigers achieved.
“Every week we told them to count their blessings,” the Cedar Falls coach said. “They’re on the court practicing, playing with the teammates that they love and not knowing whether they’re going to get two days, two weeks, two months. They certainly got an experience down here that a lot of other teams didn’t get.
“I think they enjoyed it and embraced it. They came out pretty loose today and didn’t look nervous at all which was fun to see. A lot of girls played their best match of the year.”
