State volleyball: Pleasant Valley rallies past Cedar Falls

“We’ve had rotations it seems like all year where we kind of got stuck a few times, and that’s one of them we get stuck in occasionally,” Cedar Falls coach Matthew Johnson said, reflecting back on the Spartans’ go-ahead run in set four. “It wasn’t any one thing. We did take some pretty good swings there and they just made some plays.

“We didn’t pass as well out of that rotation as we wanted. It was a combination of things where you’re stuck and everything has to be good.”

Back on a familiar state tournament stage with a vastly different cast of contributors, Cedar Falls got off to the start it wanted. Setter Halia Mahi fed four different Tigers for kills and landed one of her own to assemble a 6-2 lead.

Mahi, who tallied five kills on six setter attacks, followed a block by Lina Aguilar and Anisia Smith with a kill for an 11-8 advantage after Pleasant Valley cut its set-one deficit to one. Mahi later back set Emmy Wedgbury for a kill and Alivia Bronner followed with a service ace at the start of a seven-point run that allowed the Tigers to pull away.

“Our plan was to come out super aggressive with a lot of energy. That we did, but we couldn’t pull it off,” Mahi said, after finishing with 42 assists for a Cedar Falls team that out-hit Plesant Valley, .228 to .204.