State volleyball pairings

Class 5A

GAMES TUESDAYNo. 1 Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. No. 8 Waukee (35-11), noon

No. 4 Ankeny (36-5) vs. No. 5 Council Bluffs Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. No. 7 Pleasant Valley (29-5), noon

No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (40-4) vs. No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (32-11), 2 p.m.

Class 4A GAMES TUESDAYNo. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. No. 8 Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. No. 5 West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. No. 7 Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.

No. 3 North Scott (28-5) vs. No. 6 Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.

Class 3A GAMES WEDNESDAYNo. 1 Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. No. 8 Union (30-11), 10 a.m.

No. 4 West Liberty (31-7) vs. No. 5 Mount Vernon (33-10), noon

No. 2 Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. No. 7 Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Red Oak (33-6) vs. No. 6 Nevada (33-9), noon

