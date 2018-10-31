At U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
GAMES TUESDAY
Class 5A
Cedar Falls (44-0) vs. Waukee (29-14), noon
C.R. Jefferson (37-6) vs. Linn-Mar (31-9), 2 p.m.
Ankeny Centennial (38-3) vs. W.D.M. Dowling (29-12), noon
W.D.M. Valley (40-3) vs. Ankeny (31-12), 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-6) vs. West Delaware (33-10), 4 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert (23-12) vs. Independence (34-6), 6 p.m.
C.R. Xavier (27-8) vs. Pella (31-6), 4 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (35-4) vs. Bondurant-Farrar (34-2), 6 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Class 3A
Davenport Assumption (31-5) vs. Osage (29-6), 10 a.m.
Carroll Kuemper (42-1) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (27-8), noon
Tipton (37-3) vs. New Hampton (36-5), 10 a.m.
MOC-Floyd Valley (28-7) vs. Mt. Vernon (27-15), noon
Class 2A
Dyersville Beckman (43-3) vs. Wilton (36-4), 2 p.m.
Unity Christian (30-6) vs. Dike-New Hartford (35-12), 4 p.m.
Western Christian (39-5) vs. Treynor (33-7), 2 p.m.
Sidney (38-2) vs. Tri-Center (31-7), 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Janesville (43-5) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (28-9), 6 p.m.
Starmont (29-6) vs. Tripoli (23-15), 8 p.m.
LeMars Gehlen (27-4) vs. East Mills (28-5), 6 p.m.
Holy Trinity (35-3) vs. Montezuma (29-9), 8 p.m.
