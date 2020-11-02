State volleyball: Osage rolls past Humboldt

Osage's Claudia Aschenbrenner hits between Humboldt's Kendal Clark, left, and Lily Groat during Osage's 3A first-round state volleyball match agaisnt Humboldt Monday.
Osage's Paige Kisley bumps the ball during Osage's 3A first-round state volleyball match agaisnt Humboldt Monday.
CEDAR RAPIDS – Top-seeded Osage fought off a spirited Humboldt team making its first state volleyball appearance to win a Class 3A state volleyball opener Monday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
The Green Devils (32-2) had tough battles with the Wildcats in the first two games before dominating set three during a 25-16, 25-20, 25-11 victory.
Three Osage players reached double figures in kills lead by Danielle Johnson’s 13. Claudia Aschenbrenner had 12 and Paige Kisley 11.
Aschenbrenner hit at a staggering .706 attack percentage (12 of 17) as the Green Devils hit .288 overall (48-111).
Ellie Bobinet had 38 assists.
Johnson (10), Kisley (12) and Jaden Francis (10) led Osage in digs.
The Green Devils advance to the semifinals where they will face the winner of Davenport Assumption and Unity Christian at 3 pm on Wednesday.
In the other 3A semifinal Monday, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows downed Red Oak. The two other 3A semifinals were slated for Tuesday morning.
Wednesday's semifinal contest will be the fourth straight year Osage has played in the semifinals.
Osage's Kaebre Sullivan (5) and Paige Kisley defend a shot from Humboldt's Jori Hajek during Osage vs Humboldt Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Osage's Paige Kisley hits over Humboldt's Deni McDaniel during Osage vs Humboldt Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Osage's Claudia Aschenbrenner tries to block a shot from Humboldt's Lily Groat during Osage vs Humboldt Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Osage's Meredith Street hits over Humboldt's Emily Zaugg, left, and Jayda Hoefer during Osage vs Humboldt Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Osage's Meredith Street hits over Humboldt's Kendal Clark during Osage vs Humboldt Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Osage's Danielle Johnson hits towards Humboldt's Jayda Hoefer during Osage vs Humboldt Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Osage's Paige Kisley hits over Humboldt's Deni McDaniel during Osage vs Humboldt Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Osage's Kaebre Sullivan tries to block a shot from Humboldt's Jori Hajek during Osage vs Humboldt Class 3A first-round action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
