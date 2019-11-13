CEDAR RAPIDS -- With no senior starters, Osage looks like a team of the future.
But the future is now for the talented Green Devil volleyball squad.
Fourth-seeded Osage came out swinging and never let up, overpowering No. 5 Grundy Center 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 in a Class 2A state tournament opener Wednesday.
The teams split regular-season matches, but it was all Green Devils inside the U.S. Cellular Center.
“We made a lot of mistakes when we lost to them, but we really cut down on the errors in this match,” first-year Osage head coach Bryan Tabbert said. “Our girls came out ready to play and it showed. It was a great team effort.”
The Green Devils (37-6) advanced to face No. 1 Western Christian (39-5) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Osage reached the Class 3A state semifinals last year before dropping down to Class 2A this year.
“Our team is in a familiar spot again and they know what it’s like to play on this stage,” Tabbert said. “Obviously, there is tough competition in every class, but our girls crave challenges and they’re ready to step up to the plate against anybody we face.”
Standout juniors Paige Kisley and Danielle Johnson were virtually unstoppable for the Green Devils with their relentless offensive attack.
The explosive 5-foot-7 Kisley came out firing, collecting nine kills in the opening set. She delivered kills to finish the first and second sets as Osage took command.
Kisley finished with a match-high 16 kills. She also contributed nine digs.
“Paige is an awesome leader on the court,” Tabbert said. “She can really jump – and she can hit. She’s put in a lot of extra work and it’s paid off for her.”
You have free articles remaining.
Johnson came out strong in the second set as the Green Devils continued to roll. Johnson contributed nine kills and seven digs.
Junior setter Ellie Bobinet finished with 26 assists and 10 digs for Osage. Freshman libero Jaden Francis also played a key role with nine digs, four assists and a pair of service aces.
“This team has improved so much,” Francis said. “We’re communicating better and playing better as a team now. We’re really excited to see what we can do. We just need to go out, have fun and execute our game plan.”
The Green Devils excelled offensively and were stingy with their defense in a superb team effort.
“We worked really hard on defense and played with great effort,” Tabbert said. “We kept hustling and moving, and keeping balls in play. And we did a good job blocking at the net.”
Grundy Center kept battling, but was unable to break through.
The Spartans trailed just 18-15 in the opening set before Kisley connected on three kills to put the set away for Osage.
“They were very aggressive with their swings,” Grundy Center coach Lori Willis said. “They were attacking us from every angle and they were very successful with it. Give Osage credit – they were really on their game. We had a lot of unforced errors that really killed us.”
Senior Emy Kracht led the Spartans with nine kills, nine assists, five digs and three blocks. Senior Kyah Luhring added six kills and nine digs.
Grundy Center finished its season with a 32-9 record.
“We had a great season,” Willis said. “Our kids wanted to get down here to state – that was a big goal and they made it. I’m proud of them for that. This team showed a lot of character with how they battled this season. They never gave up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.