CEDAR RAPIDS – There are plenty of reasons why top-ranked Western Christian is an Iowa volleyball dynasty.
And No. 4 Osage found out precisely why Thursday afternoon.
The Green Devils came out aggressively, but the defending state champion Wolfpack had too much firepower in the Class 2A state semifinals.
Western Christian overcame a scrappy and determined Osage team, prevailing 25-20, 25-23, 25-21 at the U.S. Cellular Center.
“I’m really proud of the way our girls played and competed,” Osage coach Bryan Tabbert said. “Give Western Christian credit – they put some big runs together against us. Our girls bounced back and hung in there. We just came up a little bit short.”
The Wolfpack (40-5) advances to Friday’s state championship match against No. 2 Dyersville Beckman (42-8). Western Christian is seeking its 18th state title, second most in state history.
The Green Devils finish a strong season at 37-7.
Osage is a team of the future with no senior starters, but the Green Devils weren’t backing down against perennial power Western Christian.
Osage led 15-14 in the opening set before the Wolfpack embarked on a 6-0 run. The Green Devils were up 7-6 in the second set before Western Christian countered with another 6-0 run.
Osage also led early in the third set before the Wolfpack regained command. Western Christian was superb in all phases of its game with an effective offense and a stingy defense.
All-state senior Macay Van’t Hul led the charge for the Wolfpack. She finished with 10 kills, including a number of running spikes that were effective.
“Osage has a really good team,” Van’t Hul said. “They have some great young players who really hit the ball hard. They were a tough opponent. They really battled and they never quit.”
Green Devil junior Paige Kisley came out strong, connecting on a booming spike on the first point of the match.
The 5-foot-7 standout was effective early before Western Christian slowed her down in the second set.
The explosive Kisley then came back strong in the final set with dominating power play at the net. She finished with 12 kills and 13 digs.
“We came into this match playing with a lot of confidence,” Kisley said. “Western Christian has a great team and a great tradition, but we came out and battled tough. It wasn’t our day, but I’m proud of the way my teammates competed.”
Junior Ellie Bobinet contributed 41 assists for the Green Devils. Junior Danielle Johnson finished with eight kills and 11 digs. Freshman Jaden Francis had 20 digs.
Osage reached the state semifinals for the second straight year after making the final four in Class 3A last year.
“It’s been a great season,” Tabbert said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls to work with. We hope to just keep getting better and take that into next year. We have a great nucleus of players coming back.”
With their entire starting lineup returning, the Green Devils want to take a step or two further in 2020.
“We had an amazing season, but we want to make it to the finals,” Kisley said. “We’re super excited about what we have coming back for next season. It’s going to be fun to see what happens.”
