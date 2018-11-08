CEDAR RAPIDS -- No mystery.
Top-ranked Cedar Falls stayed the course, kept applying pressure and eventually broke a familiar Linn-Mar team during Thursday's Class 5A state volleyball semifinals, 25-22, 25-16, 25-12, inside the U.S. Cellular Center.
The defending state champion Tigers (46-0) have now swept their last five state tournament opponents since losing to Ankeny Centennial in the 2016 final. No. 2 Centennial (40-3) and Cedar Falls will reunite at 10 a.m. Friday with a state championship on the line.
Cedar Falls is the favorite to repeat after winning its last 75 matches -- including a victory over Linn-Mar in last year's semifinals and four wins over the Lions this season.
Juniors Alayna Yates (16 kills on .583 hitting), Emerson Green (39 assists, 13 digs) and Kirsten Graves (15 digs) led Cedar Falls during Thursday's victory. The Tigers refused to get rattled.
"We sometimes get off to a slow start," said Yates, after her team overcame a tough set one test for the second time at this year's state tournament. "We just know that we have to play our game, not try to do anything special, just keep playing how we know how to play and regroup as a team."
It took patience for Cedar Falls to break through against an opponent that most recently pushed this year's Tigers into a third-set tiebreaker at the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament. The Lions' stingy defenders certainly knew the tendencies of Cedar Falls' attackers.
"Their style of play is so difficult because they defend so well," Cedar Falls coach Matt Johnson said. "They don't make a ton of mistakes. ... You don't always feel like you're doing things right. You just have to stay with it and persevere and understand that sometimes you've got to win the ugly points, too.
"You've just got to put pressure on them. ... Just a gradual, continual pressure and hope they crack eventually."
No. 5 Linn-Mar (32-10) didn't crack until the end of set one. A five-point run during Emily Hayes' serve gave Cedar Falls a 21-20 advantage for its first lead since 2-1.
With the score tied at 22, Linn-Mar was unable to close out a block off Akacia Brown's attack. Yates added two more kills, with the second going over the top of the block to convert Cedar Falls' first set point opportunity.
"They're a scrappy team," Yates said. "We knew we were going to have to take more swings than we usually do. We had to keep fighting, keep that grit, keep that intensity and just work."
Momentum from set one's finish carried into the second set. Emily Clapp served Cedar Falls to a 7-0 lead that ballooned into a 23-10 advantage.
Green adjusted her sets higher to Yates, a 6-foot-5 Dayton University commit, as the duo picked apart Linn-Mar's defense throughout much of the final two frames.
"Our connection to start wasn't as good," Green said. "We got it figured out, and once she gets rolling, she's a weapon.
"I just knew that if I stayed consistent with her, she'll go off. She's so long, anything that's up, she can just hammer it down."
Yates' kills were the product of a Cedar Falls team that pushed Linn-Mar back with strong serves. Purdue recruit and setter Megan Renner often didn't have her full arsenal of weapons available.
Linn-Mar was held to .122 hitting for the match. Ellie VonLehmden took 28 swings generate a team-high seven kills.
"They do some things aggressively that we weren't able to counter," Linn-Mar coach Teresa Bair said.
In addition to Yates' big match, Brown added 10 kills and nine digs. Senior middle Dara Hulstein and right side Ashley Schildroth efficiently contributed nine and seven kills, respectively, on a combined 36 swings.
A variety of first-year starters within Cedar Falls' deep roster now have their opportunity to play for the school's second championship trophy in as many years.
"I'm so excited," Green said. "I can't wait to watch our team just click and hammer. ... We've just got to stay excited. Even if one point doesn't go our way, we've just got to keep firing."
110818ho-osage-kuemper-1
Osage's players celebrate a point against Kuemper Catholic in Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110818ho-osage-kuemper-2
Osage's Danielle Johnson, center, sets the ball in Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action against Kuemper Catholic in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110818ho-osage-kuemper-3
Osage's Danielle Johnson spikes the ball against Kuemper Catholic in Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110818ho-osage-kuemper-4
Osage players, including Kourtney Chambers, center, celebrate a point against Kuemper Catholic in Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110818ho-osage-kuemper-5
Osage's Kourtney Chambers, left, and Ellie Bobinet try to make a pass against Kuemper Catholic in Class 3A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110818ho-cf-vb-linn-mar-1
Alayna Yates of Cedar Falls spikes the ball during Thursday's state semifinal win over Linn-Mar.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110818ho-cf-vb-linn-mar-7
Cedar Falls's Dara Hulstein spikes the ball against Linn-Mar in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110818ho-cf-vb-linn-mar-9
Cedar Falls's Alayna Yates, left, and Kirsten Graves celebrate a point in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action against Linn-Mar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110818ho-cf-vb-linn-mar-8
Cedar Falls' Akacia Brown drives a shot between a pair of Linn-Mar blockers during Thursday's Class 5A state tournament semifinals in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110818ho-cf-vb-linn-mar-5
Cedar Falls's Alayna Yates spikes the ball against Linn-Mar's Emily Strauss in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110818ho-cf-vb-linn-mar-6
Cedar Falls players celebrate a point against Linn-Mar in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110818ho-cf-vb-linn-mar-4
Cedar Falls's Akacia Brown hits the ball in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action against Linn-Mar in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110818ho-cf-vb-linn-mar-2
Cedar Falls' Emily Hayes celebrates a point during the Tigers' sweep of Linn-Mar Thursday in the Class 5A state volleyball semifinals
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110818ho-cf-vb-linn-mar-3
Cedar Falls players celebrate the win against Linn-Mar in Class 5A semifinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718-State-VB-Janesville-013
Janesville players celebrate their Class 1A quarterfinal victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck Wednesday night at the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids.
JOHN SCHULTZ, QUAD-CITY TIMES
110718-State-VB-Janesville-006
Janesville's Bree Thompson spikes the ball against Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Justina Eggers, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718-State-VB-Janesville-008
Janeville's Bree Thompson spikes the ball against Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Madison Denny-Weber during Wednesday night's Class 1A state tournament matchup.
JOHN SCHULTZ, QUAD-CITY TIMES
110718-State-VB-Janesville-004
Janesville's Lily Liekweg sets the ball for a teammate against Gladbrook-Reinbeck , Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718-State-VB-Janesville-007
Janesville celebrates a game two win against Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 25-21, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718-State-VB-Janesville-001
Janesville's Bree Thompson spikes the ball against Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Madison Denny-Weber, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718-State-VB-Janesville-010
Janesville's Grace Hovenga gets a hand on the ball against Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Rachael Scarf, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718-State-VB-Janesville-011
Janesville's Alisa Bengen digs the ball during Wednesday's state tournament victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
JOHN SCHULTZ, QUAD-CITY TIMES
110718-State-VB-Janesville-012
Players with Janesville celebrate a point against Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718-State-VB-Janesville-005
Janesville's Julia Meister spikes the ball against Gladbrook-Reinbeck's Rachael Scarf, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-dike-vb-1
Unity Christian's Corrina Timmermans looks on as Dike-New Hartford's Audrey Rickert sets the ball in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-dike-vb-2
Unity Christian players celebrate the win against Dike-New Hartford in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-dike-vb-3
Unity Christian's Janie Schoonhoven spikes the ball against Dike-New Hartford's Jenna Joslin in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-dike-vb-4
From left, Unity Christian's Danielle Kroeze spikes the ball against Dike-New Hartford's Sydney Lage and Amber Rickert in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-dike-vb-5
Dike-New Hartford players react to losing to Unity Christian in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-dike-vb-6
Dike-New Hartford's Amber Rickert, left, tries to get a shot past the block of Unity Christian's Erin Wieringa and Jori Bronner during Class 2A state tournament action Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110718ho-dike-vb-7
Unity Christian's Micah Byl sets the ball against Dike-New Hartford in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-dike-vb-8
Unity Christian head coach Patty Timmermans embraces Shelby Riebeling after the win against Dike-New Hartford in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-dike-vb-9
Unity Christian's Corrina Timmermans sets the ball against Dike-New Hartford's Amber Rickert in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-dike-vb-10
Dike-New Hartford's Jenna Joslin spikes the ball against Unity Christian's Erin Wieringa Wednesday at the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110718ho-dike-vb-11
Unity Christian's Janie Schoonhoven looks on as Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Hoehns sets the ball in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-dike-vb-12
Dike-New Hartford's Amber Rickert attempts to defend the play against Unity Christian's Corrina Timmermans in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-dike-vb-13
Unity Christian players celebrate the win against Dike-New Hartford in Class 2A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110318ho-tripoli-vb-1
Tripoli players celebrate a point against Starmont in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110318ho-tripoli-vb-2
Starmont's Macy Mommer spikes the ball against Tripoli's Zoe Semelroth, left, and Sadie Bobst in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-tripoli-vb-3
Starmont's Hayley Goedken hits the ball against Tripoli in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-tripoli-vb-4
Tripoli's Sadie Bobst sets the ball as Starmont's Macy Mommer looks on during a Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110418ho-tripoli-vb-5
Starmont's Madilyn Vaske looks for an opening against Tripoli's Jetti Schmudlach, left, and Ellie Steere during Class 1A state tournament action Wednesday night.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-tripoli-vb-6
Tripoli's Brianna Lobeck passes the ball during the Panthers' win over Starmont in the opening round of the Class 1A state volleyball tournament Wednesday night in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110718ho-tripoli-vb-8
Tripoli's Jenna Belthuis defends against Starmont's Vanessa Hamlett in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-tripoli-vb-7
Tripoli's Jenna Belthuis spikes the ball against Starmont's Isabel Johanns, left, and Vanessa Hamlett in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-tripoli-vb-9
Tripoli's Zoe Semelroth, left, and Sadie Bobst celebrate a point against Starmont in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-tripoli-vb-10
From left, Starmont's Macy Mommer strikes the ball against Tripoli's Sadie Bobst and Zoe Semelroth in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-tripoli-vb-11
From left, Starmont's Isabel Johanns and Tripoli's Jetti Schmudlach react after a point in Class 1A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718-State-VB-Janesville-003
Janesville's Bree Thompson watches to see where the ball goes as Gladbrook-Renbeck's Madison denny-Weber hits the ball backwards, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718-State-VB-Janesville-009
Janesville's Julia Meister spikes the ball against Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718-State-VB-Janesville-002
Janesville's Lily Liekweg (1) celebrates a point with teammates against Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 1A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-007.JPG
Osage coach Andie Olson and bench react to a missed point against Assumption, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-010.JPG
Assumption's Carly King spikes the ball against Osage's Rylie Olson, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-006.JPG
Osage's Kaebre Sullivan spikes the ball against Davenport Assumption's Rachel Golden Wednesday in Class 3A state tournament action.
JOHN SCHULTZ, QUAD-CITY TIMES
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-002.JPG
Assumption's Emma Schubert spikes the ball against Osage's Rylie Olson, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-001.JPG
Osage coach Andie Olson, right, and the Green Devils' bench react to their five-set victory over Davenport Assumption in Class 3A state volleyball action Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
JOHN SCHULTZ, QUAD-CITY TIMES
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-005.JPG
Dejected Assumption players walk off the court after loosing their quarterfinal match to Osage three games to two, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-012.JPG
Assumption's Emma Schubert spikes the ball against Osages Rylie Olson, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-003.JPG
Osage players celebrate a point, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-009.JPG
Osage's Sydney Midlang spikes the ball against Assumption's Carly King, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-004.JPG
Assumption's Carly King battles Osage defenders at the net, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-008.JPG
Osage coach Andie Olson and the Osage bench react after beating Assumption in Game one 25-22, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-011.JPG
Osage's Kaebre Sullivan spikes the ball against Assumption's Carly King and Rachel Golden, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110318ho-newhampton-tipton-3
Tipton players, including Sommer Daniel, second from left, try to make a pass against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-2
Tipton's Karlee Kamberling tries to make a pass in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against New Hampton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-10
New Hampton's Kiersten Tenge, left, spikes the ball against Tipton's Amanda Smith and Jamie Kofron in a Class 3A state tournament quarterfinal Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-9
Tipton's Sommer Daniel attacks the block of New Hampton's Lauren Frerichs in Class 3A state tournament action Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-8
Tipton's Karlee Kamberling tries to make a pass in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against New Hampton in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-6
Tipton players celebrate after wining against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-7
Tipton's Amanda Smith spikes the ball against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-5
Tipton's Sommer Daniel celebrates after a point against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-4
New Hampton's Ashlynn Tank, right, spikes the ball against Tipton's Sommer Daniel in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-1
From left, Tipton's Laken Hermiston and Blake Ehler celebrate with the rest of the team after winning against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-indee-wahlert-3
Independence's Holly Cooksley passes the ball in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against Dubuque Wahlert in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-indee-wahlert-4
Dubuque Wahlert's Morgan Herrig hits the ball as Independence's Mackenzie Hupke defends during Tuesday's state tournament matchup.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-indee-wahlert-5
Independence's Brooke Beatty hits the ball in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action Dubuque Wahlert in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-indee-wahlert-6
Dubuque Wahlert's Morgan Montgomery, left, is blocked by Independence's Holly Cooksley during state volleyball action Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-indee-wahlert-1
Independence's Madison Larson, right, reacts after the team lost to Dubuque Wahlert in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-indee-wahlert-2
Independence's Madison Larson goes for a kill against Dubuque Wahlert in Class 4A state volleyball action Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-indee-wahlert-7
Independence's Allie Jo Zieser, right, hits the ball against Dubuque Wahlert's Grace Lueken, left, and Emma Duehr in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-cf-waukee-2
Cedar Falls's Emily Clapp tries to get ball past Waukee's Maggie Clark, left, and Megan Severson during a state tournament match Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-cf-waukee-4
Cedar Falls' Dara Hulstein goes on the attack during the Tigers' state tournament victory over Waukee Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-cf-waukee-3
Cedar Falls' Dara Hulstein goes for a kill during the Tigers' state tournament win over Waukee Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-cf-waukee-1
Cedar Falls' Dara Hulstein, left, and Emily Clapp block against Waukee's Layanna Green during the Class 5A state volleyball tournament Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-cf-waukee-5
Cedar Falls's Akacia Brown looks to pass the ball in the Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against Waukee in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-cf-waukee-6
Cedar Falls's Ashley Schildroth hits the ball as she is defended by Waukee's Haley Bush in Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-cf-waukee-7
From left, Cedar Falls's Akacia Brown looks on as Cedar Falls's Kirsten Graves passes the ball during the Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against Waukee in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
