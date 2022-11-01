State Volleyball: No. 1 Des Moines Christian ends Union's incredible comeback season

CORALVILLE – A year ago, Union of La Porte City finished its 2021 campaign with a sub-.500 record.

Tuesday, the Knights 2022 season didn’t end the way they wanted, but they felt it was a great finish.

Leaving it all on the court, Union pushed top-seeded Des Moines Christian point-for-point before succumbing in four games, 28-26, 23-25, 21-25, 17-25, in a Class 3A state quarterfinal match at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

While disappointment reigned over the Knights, perspective was also had for a team that went from 20-23 a year ago to setting a school record with 42 wins in 2022.

“It’s incredible,” senior Aubrey Gates said. “There is no better way to end a season than (at the state tournament). There was no better way to end then to play on that pink court. That was our goal. We went out on a high.”

Both Gates and junior Gracie Klima credited senior leadership and an entire team willing to do extra to get better as keys to Union’s success

“We just had an incredible bond,” Klima said.

“The girls buckled down this summer and worked hard,” added head coach Brian Jesse.

In her final match, Gates, the Sioux Falls University commit, was lights out. She recorded 29 kills while also providing 12 digs and two solo blocks.

Junior middle hitter Dena Robb tied an all-class single match record with six solo blocks. Klima had nine kills and tied for the team lead with 18 digs which was matched by libero Ava Mehlert.

As a team, Union recorded 10 solo blocks.

In the end it was Des Moines Christian’s incredible balance and super strong performances from Gabby Lombardi ((24 kills) and Olivia Lombardi (19 digs).

“I liked our game plan,” Jesse said. “We battled. We kept plugging away. Their libero (Lombardi) she was better than what I thought she was. She was probably the difference in the match.”

Gates echoed Jesse’s comments on the spirit and fight Union showed throughout the match.

“We battled. We didn’t give up on a single ball,” Gates said. “We played balls out every single time. We didn’t let anything hit the floor. At the end of the day…we fought for everything.”

The Knights graduate just two regulars from the team -- Gates and Jaidyn Bush.

Game one turned out to be an indication of what the match would be like.

DMC lead from the start, but the Knights refused to wilt.

Gates hammered home eight kills in the game as runs of four and three trimmed a six-point deficit to 18-17. Then a three-point run tied the game at 20-all.

The Knights staved off one game point at 25-24 on a kill by Robb, and a block by Avery Knoop and Sydney Schmuecher gave Union its first lead at 26-25. After a kill by Gabbi Lombardi tied it, back-to-back errors by the Lions gave the game to Union.

Game two was much of the same but with the script reversed. The Knights led most of the way before the Lions surged late to win 25-23.

DMC led from start to finish in game three, but Union pushed them and was within 21-20 late before the Lions scored four of the final five points to win 25-21.

In the fourth and final game, DMC’s depth and many weapons finally wore out Union to close out the math 25-17.