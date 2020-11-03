State volleyball: Mount Vernon's defense shuts down Union

“We go with the mantra that if we’re making a scramble play, give the other team an opportunity to make a mistake,” Mount Vernon coach Maggie Willems said, addressing her team’s ability to extend rallied. “Send that ball over there and get ready to play defense again. We love playing defense. We’re defensively minded.”

Union’s tendencies were certainly scouted well, and Willems added that she felt her Mustangs team executed well throughout Tuesday’s contest. The Knights adjusted in set three and rallied from 21-17 with an 8-2 run to extend the match.

Sophomore Aubrey Gates tooled the Mustang block to get Union to set point and then teamed up with Laura Rempe for a block that gave the Knights their set three victory.

“They were locked on us on the outside and they were digging us well,” Union coach Brian Jesse said. “We did find a way to manufacture some points. We swung our outsides to the middle a little bit and that opened some things up for us.

“We just didn’t have our best stuff today and they played pretty well. To our credit, I was pretty happy that we were able to get that third set even though we were struggling a little bit. We just sort of gutted that one out and gave ourselves a chance.”