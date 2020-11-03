State volleyball: Mount Vernon's defense shuts down Union

CEDAR RAPIDS – Belle Weber took three strong swings within a point before she landed her first kill of the 2020 state volleyball tournament.
It didn’t get much easier for Weber and her Union of La Porte City teammates as the match progressed.
Mount Vernon’s defense kept attacks alive with teammates often racing off the court for a recovery pass to extend the rally until the Mustangs turned the tide in their favor. Class 3A’s defending state champion served tough with 12 aces and had enough weapons to finish points.
It all added up to a four-set victory over Union, 25-13, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 inside the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“They have a really good defense and a good block which helps out their defense,” Weber said, after taking 60 swings to reach a team-high 12 kills. “They’re going to go far in the tournament and that block really helps them.”
Union (31-10) was held to .061 hitting and managed just 12 kills versus 11 attack errors over the first two sets. Mount Vernon (31-6) recorded 25 kills against six errors during that stretch and didn’t trail until the end of set three.
The Mustangs finished with a 78-53 advantage in digs, led by the trio of Kameron Brand (19), Sydney Dennis (18) and Rachel Axtell (17). Mount Vernon’s 6-foot-1 outside hitter Lauren Schrock was the most powerful attacker on the court, hammering a match-high 17 kills on 40 swings.
“We go with the mantra that if we’re making a scramble play, give the other team an opportunity to make a mistake,” Mount Vernon coach Maggie Willems said, addressing her team’s ability to extend rallied. “Send that ball over there and get ready to play defense again. We love playing defense. We’re defensively minded.”
Union’s tendencies were certainly scouted well, and Willems added that she felt her Mustangs team executed well throughout Tuesday’s contest. The Knights adjusted in set three and rallied from 21-17 with an 8-2 run to extend the match.
Sophomore Aubrey Gates tooled the Mustang block to get Union to set point and then teamed up with Laura Rempe for a block that gave the Knights their set three victory.
“They were locked on us on the outside and they were digging us well,” Union coach Brian Jesse said. “We did find a way to manufacture some points. We swung our outsides to the middle a little bit and that opened some things up for us.
“We just didn’t have our best stuff today and they played pretty well. To our credit, I was pretty happy that we were able to get that third set even though we were struggling a little bit. We just sort of gutted that one out and gave ourselves a chance.”
A Union team that took Mount Vernon to five sets in the semifinal round of last year’s state tournament was unable to build on any confidence gained from extending the match on this day. The Knights’ eight attack errors outnumbered their six kills in set four as Mount Vernon advanced.
“I think we struggled to maintain our focus at the end of set three,” Willems said. “It was just a reminder that we do have to do the little things right here.
“That’s a great team across the net and we cannot expect them to just go away. We had to just take take it one point at a time and focus on what our job was in that moment.”
For Union, this loss came at the end of the school’s eighth state tournament appearance over the past decade under Jesse’s leadership. Seniors in setter Allie Driscol (23 assists), libero Sophie Winkelpleck (11 digs) and Ellie Behrens (two blocks) join Weber as key players that helped extend the program’s run of success.
Weber and Driscol depart as Union’s career leaders in kills and assists.
“It’s taught me a lot,” Weber said, reflecting back on her tenure within the program. “Allie is so good and so is our whole team. It’s been fun to play with all of them for these four years.”
As key leaders depart, the next wave of volleyball players in this community are motivated to make their mark. Union’s state tournament run came during a season in which the program started competition late due to COVID-19 precaution.
“The lower levels just keep wanting to keep getting back here,” Jesse said. “This was a tough year with everything going on. Our girls stayed with it and they’ve got a lot to be proud of.”
