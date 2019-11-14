{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR RAPIDS -- Coaches paced back and forth on the sideline, while players felt a familiar sense of tension in the semifinal round of the Class 3A state volleyball tournament. Union and Mount Vernon were destined for a five-set finish, and something had to give.

Union had won its last two matches in five sets, while Mount Vernon’s previous three matches went the distance.

In the end, Mount Vernon had just enough to prevail, 25-21, 22-25, 18-25, 25-10, 15-13.

Mount Vernon didn’t take its first lead in a competitive opening set until Lauren Ryan’s ace during a 3-0 run gave the Mustangs an 18-16 advantage they never relinquished.

The two teams traded lengthy runs in set two. Union coach Brian Jesse called a timeout after a 3-0 Mustangs surge tied the score at 22. Jasmyn Bush came up with a kill on Union’s first attack out of the break, Sophie Winkelpleck added an ace and Mount Vernon missed into net to level the match.

Belle Weber backed up her kill with a pair of aces that sparked an emphatic 13-2 run to close the pivotal third set. Lexi Nolan had four kills during the run and Bush ended the set with her 17th kill of the match.

Mount Vernon quickly regrouped and dominated the fourth set from start to finish with Union generating just one point off its serve in the blowout.

The lead changed hands four times in set five. An error by Union and an ace by Rachel Axtell gave Mount Vernon a 13-11 lead that the Mustangs maintained. Lauren Schrock’s first attack landed perfectly into the back corner on match point for the thrilling victory.

Union finished its season 31-12. Mount Vernon advances into the state finals with a 35-10 record.

This story will be updated.

