Class 5A

MATCHES TODAY

Semifinals

No. 1 Cedar Falls (42-1) vs. No. 4 Ankeny (37-5), 10 a.m.

No. 7 Pleasant Valley (30-5) vs. No. 3 W.D.M. Valley (41-4), 10 a.m.

Class 4A

MATCHES TODAY

Semifinals

No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (35-3) vs. No. 5 West Delaware (40-5), noon

No. 7 Western Dubuque (23-13) vs. No. 6 Marion (31-10), noon

Class 3A

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

Union (La Porte City) def. Davenport Assumption 15-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-9

Mount Vernon def. West Liberty 25-13, 23-25, 21-25, 29-27, 15-11

Carroll Kuemper def. Unity Christian 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 30-28

Red Oak def. Nevada 26-24, 25-15, 25-19

MATCHES TODAY

Semifinals

No. 8 Union (31-11) vs. No. 5 Mount Vernon (34-10), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Kuemper (36-4) vs. No. 3 Red Oak (34-6), 2 p.m.

Class 2A

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

Western Christian def. Hudson 25-19, 25-20, 25-17

Osage def. Grundy Center 25-17, 25-14, 25-16

Dyersville Beckman def. Van Buren 25-18, 25-11, 25-14

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Wilton 25-23, 25-20, 25-17

MATCHES TODAY

Semifinals

No. 1 Western Christian (39-5) vs. No. 4 Osage (37-6), 4 p.m.

No. 2 Beckman (41-8) vs. No. 6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (30-6), 4 p.m.

Class 1A

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

Sidney def. Springville 25-15, 25-17, 25-11

North Tama def. LeMars Gehlen 25-20, 25-22, 26-24

Holy Trinity def. Council Bluffs St. Albert 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15

Wapsie Valley def. Janesville 25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14

MATCHES TODAY

Semifinals

No. 1 Sidney (36-6) vs. No. 5 North Tama (27-6), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Holy Trinity (29-10) vs. No. 6 Wapsie Valley (24-15), 6 p.m.

