Class 5A
MATCHES TODAY
Semifinals
No. 1 Cedar Falls (42-1) vs. No. 4 Ankeny (37-5), 10 a.m.
No. 7 Pleasant Valley (30-5) vs. No. 3 W.D.M. Valley (41-4), 10 a.m.
Class 4A
MATCHES TODAY
Semifinals
No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (35-3) vs. No. 5 West Delaware (40-5), noon
No. 7 Western Dubuque (23-13) vs. No. 6 Marion (31-10), noon
Class 3A
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
Union (La Porte City) def. Davenport Assumption 15-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-9
Mount Vernon def. West Liberty 25-13, 23-25, 21-25, 29-27, 15-11
Carroll Kuemper def. Unity Christian 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 30-28
Red Oak def. Nevada 26-24, 25-15, 25-19
MATCHES TODAY
Semifinals
No. 8 Union (31-11) vs. No. 5 Mount Vernon (34-10), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Kuemper (36-4) vs. No. 3 Red Oak (34-6), 2 p.m.
Class 2A
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
Western Christian def. Hudson 25-19, 25-20, 25-17
Osage def. Grundy Center 25-17, 25-14, 25-16
Dyersville Beckman def. Van Buren 25-18, 25-11, 25-14
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Wilton 25-23, 25-20, 25-17
MATCHES TODAY
Semifinals
No. 1 Western Christian (39-5) vs. No. 4 Osage (37-6), 4 p.m.
No. 2 Beckman (41-8) vs. No. 6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (30-6), 4 p.m.
Class 1A
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
Sidney def. Springville 25-15, 25-17, 25-11
North Tama def. LeMars Gehlen 25-20, 25-22, 26-24
Holy Trinity def. Council Bluffs St. Albert 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15
Wapsie Valley def. Janesville 25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14
MATCHES TODAY
Semifinals
No. 1 Sidney (36-6) vs. No. 5 North Tama (27-6), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Holy Trinity (29-10) vs. No. 6 Wapsie Valley (24-15), 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.