Friday's results
CLASS 5A
Championship
Cedar Falls def. West Des Moines Valley 14-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-22
CLASS 4A
Championship
Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. Western Dubuque 25-20, 25-14, 25-18
CLASS 3A
Championship
Mount Vernon def. Carroll Kuemper 25-11, 25-18, 25-14
CLASS 2A
Championship
Western Christian def. Dyersville Beckman 20-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-16
CLASS 1A
Championship
Sidney def. Wapsie Valley 25-17, 23-25, 25-12, 25-23
