Friday's results

CLASS 5A

Championship

Cedar Falls def. West Des Moines Valley 14-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-22

CLASS 4A

Championship

Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. Western Dubuque 25-20, 25-14, 25-18

CLASS 3A

Championship

Mount Vernon def. Carroll Kuemper 25-11, 25-18, 25-14

CLASS 2A

Championship

Western Christian def. Dyersville Beckman 20-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-16

CLASS 1A

Championship

Sidney def. Wapsie Valley 25-17, 23-25, 25-12, 25-23

