Class 5A
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
Cedar Falls def. Waukee 25-22, 25-10, 21-25, 24-26, 15-12
Ankeny def. Council Bluffs Lincoln 25-20, 25-15, 25-18
Pleasant Valley def. Iowa City Liberty 25-17, 25-12, 19-25, 25-20
West Des Moines Valley def. West Des Moines Dowling 25-12, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19
MATCHES THURSDAY
Semifinals
No. 1 Cedar Falls (42-1) vs. No. 4 Ankeny (37-5), 10 a.m.
No. 7 Pleasant Valley (30-5) vs. No. 3 W.D.M. Valley (41-4), 10 a.m.
Class 4A
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. Glenwood 27-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18
West Delaware def. Waverly-Shell Rock 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20
Western Dubuque def. Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-23, 21-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-10
Marion def. North Scott 25-21, 25-23, 25-15
MATCHES THURSDAY
Semifinals
No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (35-3) vs. No. 5 West Delaware (40-5), noon
No. 7 Western Dubuque (23-13) vs. No. 6 Marion (31-10), noon
Class 3A
MATCHES TODAY
Quarterfinal
No. 1 Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. No. 8 Union (30-11), 10 a.m.
No. 4 West Liberty (31-7) vs. No. 5 Mount Vernon (33-10), noon
No. 2 Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. No. 7 Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.
No. 3 Red Oak (33-6) vs. No. 6 Nevada (33-9), noon
Class 2A
MATCHES TODAY
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Western Christian (38-5) vs. No. 8 Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Osage (36-6) vs. No. 5 Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.
No. 2 Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. No. 7 Van Buren (32-4), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Wilton (35-3) vs. No. 6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.
Class 1A
MATCHES TODAY
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Sidney (35-8) vs. No. 8 Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.
No. 4 LeMars Gehlen (25-7) vs. No. 5 North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.
No. 2 Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) vs. No. 7 Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Janesville (33-11) vs. No. 6 Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.
