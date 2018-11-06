At U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Class 5A
Cedar Falls def. Waukee 27-25, 25-14, 25-9
Linn-Mar def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20
Ankeny Centennial def. West Des Moines Dowling 25-10, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12
West Des Moines Valley def. Ankeny 25-12, 25-17, 25-18
Class 4A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. West Delaware 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21
Dubuque Wahlert def. Independence 25-17, 27-29, 25-17, 16-25, 17-15
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Pella 25-18, 28-26, 25-13
Dallas Center-Grimes def. Bondurant-Farrar 25-20, 25-8, 25-21
GAMES TODAY
Class 3A
Davenport Assumption (31-5) vs. Osage (29-6), 10 a.m.
Carroll Kuemper (42-1) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (27-8), noon
Tipton (37-3) vs. New Hampton (36-5), 10 a.m.
MOC-Floyd Valley (28-7) vs. Mt. Vernon (27-15), noon
Class 2A
Dyersville Beckman (43-3) vs. Wilton (36-4), 2 p.m.
Unity Christian (30-6) vs. Dike-New Hartford (35-12), 4 p.m.
Western Christian (39-5) vs. Treynor (33-7), 2 p.m.
Sidney (38-2) vs. Tri-Center (31-7), 4 p.m.
Class 1A
Janesville (43-5) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (28-9), 6 p.m.
Starmont (29-6) vs. Tripoli (23-15), 8 p.m.
LeMars Gehlen (27-4) vs. East Mills (28-5), 6 p.m.
Holy Trinity (35-3) vs. Montezuma (29-9), 8 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Class 5A semifinals
Cedar Falls (45-0) vs. Linn-Mar (32-9), 10 a.m.
Ankeny Centennial (39-3) vs. W.D.M. Valley (41-3), 10 a.m.
Class 4A semifinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (35-6) vs. Dubuque Wahlert (24-12), noon
C.R. Xavier (28-8) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (36-4), noon
