State volleyball: Gladbrook-Reinbeck trounces Springville in 1A opener

“We didn’t panic which where we have been all year long, not panicking in those situations,” G-R head coach Paula Kelley said. “I think we took the wind out of their sails in the second where they had the lead and looked like the going to win and kind of piggybacked off that in the third. Megan served really well in that frame, too.”

Kuehl, committed to Southwest Minnesota State, had 19 kills. Ava Wyatt added nine.

“We figured we had to stay strong with what we do and worry about us on our side,” G-R setter Emma McClintock said. “We were really connecting with everything. Everyone was tuned in.”

And the Rebels defense was spot on as G-R committed just one receiving error.

“I thought we started off passing and serving really well which really go our offense going,” Kuehl said. “We’re very pleased with the outcome. We’re pretty confident right now.”

Janesville's rally comes up short

CEDAR RAPIDS – The slow start was nearly forgotten.

Down two sets to one, Janesville was up five points in set four and on the verge of forcing a fifth and deciding game against Council Bluffs St. Albert.