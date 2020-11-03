State volleyball: Gladbrook-Reinbeck trounces Springville in 1A opener

CEDAR RAPIDS – The last time Gladbrook-Reinbeck played in the state volleyball tournament it was a short stay.
The Rebels lost their 2018 state opener.
With two starters from that team on its roster and a handful of other contributors, G-R was resolved to stick around a bit longer this week at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
Showing its determination from the start, the Rebels (33-2) absolutely dominated Springville, 25-9, 26-24, 25-11, to reach the Class 1A state semifinals for the first time as a program.
“I’m so happy. Everyone played so well,” Rebel senior Saari Kuehl said. “We were expecting a closer match, but I thought we determined a lot of what happened, did what we could do and showed what we had.”
Leaning on seniors Saari Kuehl and Alyssa Morgan, starters on the 2018 team, Gladbrook-Reinbeck knocked the Orioles off their feet in the opening set and delivered haymakers late in the second set and early in the third.
The Rebels scored the final four points of the second set to pull victory out from underneath Springville, and then Megan Cooley served 13 straight winners to open the third set as Gladbrook-Reinbeck cruised into a 8 p.m. showdown with eighth-seeded Council Bluffs St. Albert at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Saintes upset top-ranked Janesville in the match before G-R took to the floor.
“We didn’t panic which where we have been all year long, not panicking in those situations,” G-R head coach Paula Kelley said. “I think we took the wind out of their sails in the second where they had the lead and looked like the going to win and kind of piggybacked off that in the third. Megan served really well in that frame, too.”
Kuehl, committed to Southwest Minnesota State, had 19 kills. Ava Wyatt added nine.
“We figured we had to stay strong with what we do and worry about us on our side,” G-R setter Emma McClintock said. “We were really connecting with everything. Everyone was tuned in.”
And the Rebels defense was spot on as G-R committed just one receiving error.
“I thought we started off passing and serving really well which really go our offense going,” Kuehl said. “We’re very pleased with the outcome. We’re pretty confident right now.”
Janesville's rally comes up short
Support Local Journalism
CEDAR RAPIDS – The slow start was nearly forgotten.
Down two sets to one, Janesville was up five points in set four and on the verge of forcing a fifth and deciding game against Council Bluffs St. Albert.
Then a pair of Wildcat defenders went up to block a shot and a second later standout setter Gabby Gergen was writhing in pain on the ground after landing on a teammates foot and rolling her right ankle.
“I’m not sure what happened,” Gergen said. “We went up for a block and we both kind of landed on each other.”
At the time, Janesville led the fourth set, 18-13, and actually won the first two points with her on the bench getting her ankle tapped. A limited Gergen got back into the match with the Wildcats leading, 22-17, and stretched that to 24-19.
But St. Albert, who entered the postseason with a losing record, 10-13, turned to standouts Allie Petry and Lauren Williams and stormed back, winning the final seven points to complete the upset, 25-20, 25-18, 18-25, 26-24.
“We were doing well,” said Gergen, who had 34 assists, 11 kills and five ace serves in her final match at Janesville. “I think we would’ve taken that fourth game, but things kind of fell apart when I got hurt and they started coming after me a bit.”
Petry and Williams helped the Saintes (15-13) open strong as St. Albert controlled the first two sets as Janesville looked out of sync. Petry finished with 25 kills and a .460 attack rate and Williams had 17 while hitting at .441 success rate.
“We knew they were a good team, a really good team,” Janesville head coach Shelly Sorensen said. “They played really well those first two sets and we tightened up a little bit and just couldn’t get our offense going consistently.
“They controlled those sets. We talked about it saying we are letting them control play and we need to play more aggressively, play to win instead of playing along.”
That is what showed in third set as the Wildcats (28-5) overcame an early four-point deficit to take the lead and then close on a 6-0 to stay alive. Gergen led the charge with her serving and a more aggressive approach at the net, scoring several key kills by attacking on two. That same recipe was working in set four before Gergen got injured, too.
And with backup setter Kamryn Umthum unavailable, the Wildcats were in trouble.
“Being a senior I needed to step up or we were not going to win,” Gergen said. “I didn’t want that to be our last match so I became more aggressive and that helped a lot.”
Janesville's Pyper McCarville had 15 kills and 20 digs. Marra Fitzgerald added 11 kills.
“We could’ve thrown in the towel there, so I’m proud of our girls for coming back and fighting back into the fourth,” Sorensen said. “To have the injury and have that set back we just couldn’t hang on. Very proud of the effort, we just didn’t have the total performance.”
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-096
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-092
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-093
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-099
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-095
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-102
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-101
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-103
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-098
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-094
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-097
110320-qc-spt-state-volleyball-100
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!