State volleyball: Gladbrook-Reinbeck completes long-awaited trip back to final

CEDAR RAPIDS – Gladbrook-Reinbeck volleyball coach Paula Kelley will never forget the experience of playing in the 1988 state volleyball final inside a much smaller venue at Southeast Polk High School.
Thirty-two years removed from Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s previous state championship appearance, the Rebels are back in the title match.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck will meet Burlington Notre Dame at 8 p.m. Thursday for the Class 1A championship inside the spacious Alliant Energy PowerHouse in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Rebels booked their ticket into the final Wednesday night with a dominant sweep of Council Bluffs St. Albert, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17.
“As a player I really enjoyed taking those steps and getting to the final as a senior, but it’s much better as a coach,” said Kelley, whose team finished runner-up. “I get to see the bright eyes of all the girls and the smiles that they get from being successful.”
Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s seniors — outside hitter Saari Kuehl and libero Alyssa Morgan — are now the players with an opportunity to cap their careers by competing in the final match of the 2020 season. Kuehl led the Rebels (34-2) to their 17th consecutive victory by finishing with a double-double of 16 kills and 21 digs.
Morgan added 11 digs and Mahayla Olson 13 as a St. Albert team that upset top-ranked Janesville one night earlier was held to .090 hitting.
“I thought everyone played really aggressively and we played really good defense,” Kuehl said. “That was really key to the win.”
In addition to Kuehl’s offensive production from the front row and back, G-R sophomore right side Ava Wyatt provided her team with an impressive 11 kills on just 15 attack attempts.
“Saari has been very consistent for us all season long, and throughout the season different kids come and step up,” Kelley said. “Tonight it was Ava. Last night was Megan (Cooley). At any given time a couple kids can step up and come through with a lot of kills for us.”
Kelley mentioned that her message to the team prior to Thursday’s final will be to have fun and enjoy the moment. For Kuehl, it will a fitting stage to end an impressive high school career.
“I’m so happy about it,” Kuehl said. “Everyone has worked so hard to be here on the team and it’s such an accomplishment.
“You see other people in it (the state final) and you just want to be there. Finally I am.”
