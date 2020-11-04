State volleyball: Gladbrook-Reinbeck completes long-awaited trip back to final

“I thought everyone played really aggressively and we played really good defense,” Kuehl said. “That was really key to the win.”

In addition to Kuehl’s offensive production from the front row and back, G-R sophomore right side Ava Wyatt provided her team with an impressive 11 kills on just 15 attack attempts.

“Saari has been very consistent for us all season long, and throughout the season different kids come and step up,” Kelley said. “Tonight it was Ava. Last night was Megan (Cooley). At any given time a couple kids can step up and come through with a lot of kills for us.”

Kelley mentioned that her message to the team prior to Thursday’s final will be to have fun and enjoy the moment. For Kuehl, it will a fitting stage to end an impressive high school career.

“I’m so happy about it,” Kuehl said. “Everyone has worked so hard to be here on the team and it’s such an accomplishment.

“You see other people in it (the state final) and you just want to be there. Finally I am.”

