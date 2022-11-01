State Volleyball: DNH takes care of business against Kuemper Catholic, advances to 2A semis

CORALVILLE — The lights shined a little brighter and there may have been a few more camera flashes, but Dike-New Hartford looked right at home in its first match at the Xtream Arena.

As defending back-to-back class 2A champions, the Wolverines swept the Kuemper Catholic Knights, 25-20, 25-11, 25-14, to pull within two games of a three-peat.

In addition to being a third in a row, another state title would make 16 in the history of the program, but, according to head coach Diane Harms, the Wolverines’ are not focused on tradition.

“We do not try to talk about it a lot,” Harms said. “They have their goals. They want to keep winning and advancing down here. We are approaching it very business-like…Not try to think about all the tradition and history and think passed what we are doing right now.”

Instead, the Wolverines focus on the next set, the next point.

DNH senior Sophia Folkerts said the Wolverines business-like mentality comes about because of their respect for their opponents.

“We do have [a target on our back],” Folkerts said. “But, we know there are so many other good teams here that we will have a challenge each game. So, we try to take it game-by-game.”

The first challenge the Wolverines faced in Coralville came in the form of the No. 11 Kuemper Catholic Knights.

DNH came out of the gate strong, taking a 5-1 lead. The Wolverines built off that early surge as they managed to take an 18-7 advantage and force the Knights to spend their second timeout.

It appeared like the Wolverines would cruise to a double-digit win in set one.

But, trailing 21-9, the Knights mounted an 11-3 response to cut the Wolverines lead to 24-20 before DNH put them away by five.

“Kuemper Catholic put up a great finish in that first set,” Harms said. “We talked about having to come out and reestablish in the second set…Try to finish it out without letting them go on a run like that.”

The Wolverines reestablished themselves in a big way in the second set, trailing only once at 1-0 before getting a 25-11 win sealed by a Madelyn Norton kill.

In the third set, the Wolverines picked up where they left off and jumped out to a 6-0 lead prompting a Kuemper Catholic timeout early in the game.

DNH continued its dominating play, taking the win and sealing the sweep, 25-14.

Payton Petersen post a team-high 15 kills while Norton led with 24 assists. Jadyn Petersen and Claire McCumber served four and three aces, respectively, as the Wolverines recorded nine as a team.

“Those are great points,” Harms said. “Points that you do not plan on. We want to try to serve aggressively. If we can get some points off our serve, that is a just a little extra.”

The Wolverines will face the No. 4 Hinton Blackhawks who defeated Denver, 3-1, in the Class 2A semifinals at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.