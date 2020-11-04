State volleyball: Dike-New Hartford returns to the state final

“She knows what I do. I know what she does,” Payton Petersen said. “We just have the mentality and we know what each other likes to do. It’s a great connection.”

Setter Madelyn Norton finished with 38 assists. Norton opened up holes for the Petersen sisters with the presence of middles Ellie Knock (nine kills on 18 attempts) and Taylor Hoehns (seven kills, 18 attempts) adding to a Wolverine attack that hit .319 compared to Wilton’s .124 efficiency.

“Just working on a few different things, they’ve grown tremendously throughout the season,” D-NH coach Diane Harms said, assessing her team’s middle-to-setter connection.

Against Wilton (33-4), Dike-New Hartford established control early with strong service receive. The Wolverines converted all but two sideout chances during a dominant first set.

Those points helped offset the team’s 13 service errors throughout the match.

“They’re really played together,” Harms said. “They didn’t panic. They just kept playing hard and trying to forget about that and move on to the next play.”