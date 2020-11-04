State volleyball: Dike-New Hartford returns to the state final

CEDAR RAPIDS – From the moment Payton Petersen began playing AAU volleyball alongside her sister in fourth grade, she dreamed of the opportunity to compete for a championship.
The Dike-New Hartford freshman is a member of a team with nine underclassmen that quickly turned dreams into reality. With poise beyond their age, the No. 3-seeded Wolverines put together a dominant sweep over No. 2 Wilton, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 Wednesday night in the Class 2A state semifinal round.
Dike-New Hartford will attempt to bring a 14th state championship trophy back to Dike when the Wolverines face conference rival Denver, a straight-set winner over Western Christian, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Cedar Rapids.
“Our small town, you have a lot of community members that support you,” Payton Petersen said. “We had a great turnout today and they just really help us out and support.”
Payton Petersen wears the No. 21 jersey Thursday her older sister, Baylee, once sported during multiple championship runs with the Wolverines. Her twin sister, Jadyn, will has the No. 8 that their older sister, Sydney, and mom, Bobbi, wore on the volleyball court.
These freshmen leaders have quickly found comfort on the state tournament stage for Dike-New Hartford (31-4). Payton Petersen landed a match-high 19 kills on .386 hitting to go with a pair of aces and nine digs against Wilton. Jadyn Petersen matched libero Lexie Fager with a team-high 12 digs and added seven kills and an ace.
“She knows what I do. I know what she does,” Payton Petersen said. “We just have the mentality and we know what each other likes to do. It’s a great connection.”
Setter Madelyn Norton finished with 38 assists. Norton opened up holes for the Petersen sisters with the presence of middles Ellie Knock (nine kills on 18 attempts) and Taylor Hoehns (seven kills, 18 attempts) adding to a Wolverine attack that hit .319 compared to Wilton’s .124 efficiency.
“Just working on a few different things, they’ve grown tremendously throughout the season,” D-NH coach Diane Harms said, assessing her team’s middle-to-setter connection.
Against Wilton (33-4), Dike-New Hartford established control early with strong service receive. The Wolverines converted all but two sideout chances during a dominant first set.
Those points helped offset the team’s 13 service errors throughout the match.
“They’re really played together,” Harms said. “They didn’t panic. They just kept playing hard and trying to forget about that and move on to the next play.”
A Wilton team led by 5-foot-10 middle Kelsey Drake’s 18 kills rallied with a three-point run to tie set two at 18 before the Wolverines came up with a timely sideout and Jadyn Petersen followed with an ace during a three-point run. Payton Petersen later dropped a kill inside the back line and a Wilton attack missed its mark for a 2-0 D-NH match edge.
Dike-New Hartford then overcame an early 8-5 deficit with a 9-1 run to pull away in set three and complete the sweep.
Instead of facing defending state champion Western Christian in a ninth title match between the programs, D-NH will shift its focus to a familiar Denver opponent.
“They’re very strong,” Harms said. “They’re a very good team and they’re very dynamic, athletic. They play good defense, they’re scrappy and it should be a great match.”
These teams haven’t met since the Wolverines won during league play on Sept. 15.
“I’m so proud of NICL East,” Denver coach Jamie Johnson said. “This is such a great conference and Dike is an amazing team. We’re excited to play them again.”
