State volleyball: Dike-New Hartford completes dominant run to title 14 against Denver

CEDAR RAPIDS – This year’s Class 2A state volleyball tournament belonged to Dike-New Hartford.
It wasn’t even close.
A 14th championship trophy will be returning to Dike after a new cast of Wolverines completed their dominant run with a convincing sweep over North Iowa Cedar League East rival Denver, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15, Thursday night inside the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
Third-seeded Dike-New Hartford (32-4) swept all three of its state opponents. Semifinalist Wilton was the only team to reach 20 points in a set during that stretch.
“Any time you can get down here and win it’s an awesome experience for any team that you’re fortunate to bring here,” Dike-New Hartford coach Diane Harms said after matching Dike’s Barb Bakker for third on the state’s all-time chart with seven championships. “With this team coming through the competition we had to get through to make it to state and then to win down here, the girls just kept fighting and finding ways to be successful.”
Denver (35-6) entered its first final one night removed from an impressive sweep over Western Christian, but Dike-New Hartford quickly took the wind out of the Cyclones' sails.
Denver's 20 kills were outnumbered by 26 attack errors. Dike-New Hartford’s defense not only refused to let anything drop, but also consistently passed to target for setter Madelyn Norton. She distributed 39 assists for an attack that hit at an efficient .259 clip.
“They had a lot of energy the previous two matches,” D-NH freshman outside hitter Jadyn Petersen said, assessing the challenge Denver provided. “A goal we had was communication. We’re really comfortable with each other because we have a great team bond.”
Dike-New Hartford’s libero Lexie Fager consistently served Denver out of system with setter Reese Johnson off having to chase down passes at the end of a first set that the Wolverines closed out with an 11-point run.
“We didn’t start out strong at all and that’s what we did the past two games,” Reese Johnson said. “We really needed to come out strong right away to get them a little shaken, but we didn’t and it just never really fell into our play.”
D-NH continued to pressure the Cyclones until they made a mistake in set two. The Wolverines opened up a 20-10 lead and then quickly found separation again in set three to complete the sweep.
“Our challenge was just this amazing Dike team,” Denver coach Jamie Johnson said. “No matter what we served or hit at them, they just passed in system and just ran that fast-tempo offense that we had trouble adjusting to. Our girls are disappointed. I know they wanted to perform better tonight.”
D-NH’s freshman standout Payton Petersen completed her debut season as the all-tournament team captain with a team-high 17 kills and 10 digs against a Cyclone team that had used an imposing block to reach the final.
“We added a quicker back row attack for her,” Harms said, reflecting on the growth Petersen displayed this season. “We started bringing her in the middle more and we just tried to move her around a little bit. They’re all really very versatile hitters. She has a very fluid arm and a great reach so we’re just trying to utilize her in different zones.”
Jadyn Petersen added eight kills on the outside and Norton worked her sophomore classmate Ellie Knock for 10 fast-paced kills on 19 swings. Norton recalls when Knock moved into town a couple years ago and they instantly clicked with similar personalities.
“Outside of volleyball we’re really good friends so it makes playing on the court a lot easier with her,” Norton said. “We just know each other really well.”
Junior Taylor Hoens added six kills on 11 attempts and Fager came up with nine digs. Defensive specialist Malea Neuroth was the lone senior who saw court time during this year’s championship run after D-NH was defeated one match shy of state a season ago.
Claire McCumber and Jillian Beuter also contributed to the Wolverines' first state championship since 2017.
“We did not like that feeling we ended our season with last year so we knew we wanted to make a change about that and make a difference,” Norton said. “We just came into practice every day working really hard, a lot of determination and we were able to get after it.”
Reflecting back on this year’s closing run of dominance, Payton Petersen noted, “We’re focused, we’re determined and we bring the energy. We have such an amazing connection. Everyone is comfortable around each other.”
