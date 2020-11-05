State volleyball: Dike-New Hartford completes dominant run to title 14 against Denver

“They had a lot of energy the previous two matches,” D-NH freshman outside hitter Jadyn Petersen said, assessing the challenge Denver provided. “A goal we had was communication. We’re really comfortable with each other because we have a great team bond.”

Dike-New Hartford’s libero Lexie Fager consistently served Denver out of system with setter Reese Johnson off having to chase down passes at the end of a first set that the Wolverines closed out with an 11-point run.

“We didn’t start out strong at all and that’s what we did the past two games,” Reese Johnson said. “We really needed to come out strong right away to get them a little shaken, but we didn’t and it just never really fell into our play.”

D-NH continued to pressure the Cyclones until they made a mistake in set two. The Wolverines opened up a 20-10 lead and then quickly found separation again in set three to complete the sweep.

“Our challenge was just this amazing Dike team,” Denver coach Jamie Johnson said. “No matter what we served or hit at them, they just passed in system and just ran that fast-tempo offense that we had trouble adjusting to. Our girls are disappointed. I know they wanted to perform better tonight.”