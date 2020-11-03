State volleyball: Denver wins state debut, downs Boyden-Hull

The block was particularly good when the Cyclones needed it most.

Denver jumped out to an early lead in the first set but saw the Comets go on a 7-0 run to take control. But an Avery Forde block tied the set at 18-all as she had two kills and three block assists down the stretch to give the Cyclones the early advantage.

“We just had to kind of adjust to their tempo,” Knowles said. “In practice we are used to a faster tempo so we were going early and were late to our blocks. We had to take time to adjust to their attacks and we got it figured out, started to pressure, too, and they weren’t able to tool our hands as much and that really helped us out. It was a big factor.”

The second set was tied 9-all when it went sideways for Denver as Boyden-Hull closed on a 16-2 run to even the match.

Jamie Johnson gave her team a strong pep talk between sets two and three.

“Boyden-Hull is a great team, but the message was ‘Who just beat us in the second set?’” Johnson asked her team. “We all decided we beat ourselves. It was let’s go play Denver Cyclone volleyball, clean up our errors, get first ball side outs, end runs.”

