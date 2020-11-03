State volleyball: Denver wins state debut, downs Boyden-Hull

CEDAR RAPIDS – Jamie Johnson wasn’t worried that the bright lights would wilt her first time state tournament qualifying Denver volleyball program Tuesday.
Johnson was more worried whether the sixth-ranked Cyclones would be able to handle the diverse offense fourth-ranked Boyden-Hull would throw at them in a quarterfinal match at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
Turns out, there was little for Johnson to worry about.
Denver (34-5) recorded 10 total blocks, many of them coming at critical junctures, as the Cyclones won their state debut 25-22, 11-25, 25-22, 26-24 over the Comets (24-8).
“We are scrappy,” Jamie Johnson said. “We knew it was going to be a battle and it was a battle. I was hoping defensively we could hang with their offense and I think we did. I’m so proud of our girls.”
Freshman Jessica Gergen had seven block assists, setter Reese Johnson five and Avery Forde and Kayla Knowles each had three as Denver put up strong blocks after strong blocks.
“Our blocking has improved tremendously over the past three weeks,” Reese Johnson said. “We just started to block much better. Jess Gergen is just a freshman, but she’s so good. I’m really proud of her. All across the board we are very good at blocking and that is a very big part of why we keep winning.”
The block was particularly good when the Cyclones needed it most.
Denver jumped out to an early lead in the first set but saw the Comets go on a 7-0 run to take control. But an Avery Forde block tied the set at 18-all as she had two kills and three block assists down the stretch to give the Cyclones the early advantage.
“We just had to kind of adjust to their tempo,” Knowles said. “In practice we are used to a faster tempo so we were going early and were late to our blocks. We had to take time to adjust to their attacks and we got it figured out, started to pressure, too, and they weren’t able to tool our hands as much and that really helped us out. It was a big factor.”
The second set was tied 9-all when it went sideways for Denver as Boyden-Hull closed on a 16-2 run to even the match.
Jamie Johnson gave her team a strong pep talk between sets two and three.
“Boyden-Hull is a great team, but the message was ‘Who just beat us in the second set?’” Johnson asked her team. “We all decided we beat ourselves. It was let’s go play Denver Cyclone volleyball, clean up our errors, get first ball side outs, end runs.”
Set three was back-and-forth and with it in balance the Cyclones’ block came up big. A Reese Johnson and Gergen block trimmed a two-point deficit to 22-21. Gergen followed with another block to tie and Allison Bonnett’s second of three aces in the match put Denver ahead. A passing violation made it 24-22 and then Johnson and Gergen teamed up for another block and the Cyclones were up two sets to one.
“I felt that was kind of the turning point of us taking control of the match,” Jamie Johnson said. “We were able to settle in. We have strong blockers and if we were able to win that battle we could play our game.”
Set four was a game of runs. A 6-0 run capped off by a Johnson ace made it 17-10 and it looked like the Cyclones were going to cruise into the semifinals. But the Comets answered with a 7-0 run to tie and actually surged ahead, 21-20.
Boyden-Hull had set point at 24-23, but Gergen and Johnson recorded a block, Bonnette had an ace and a Comet attack into the net sent Denver to the semifinals.
“We had to be confident,” Forde said. “We knew we could do it and this was a team we could beat. We just wanted to take it to them and make it to the semifinals.”
The Cyclones will play defending state champion Western Christian Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Bonnette led Denver with 14 kills and Knowles had 11. Johnson had 30 assists, 18 digs and five block assists.
“The type of volleyball we have to play in our area, we just knew we could make it to the semis, could make it to the finals if we played well,” Jamie Johnson said. “It was possible and these girls believed it.”
South Hardin put up fight in debut
South Hardin embraced the role of an underdog Tuesday during the program’s first trip to the state volleyball tournament as a consolidated school.
The unranked Tigers put up a fight against a Western Christian program that holds the record for state tournament appearances at 38 with 17 team championships. South Hardin went extra points to secure a set two victory, but ultimately Western Christian was too much as the Wolfpack advanced, 25-19, 25-27, 25-12, 25-10.
“We were the eighth seed and were expected to lose against the first seed, but coming out and surprising them like that really showed how strong we are as a group and what we really can do and achieve,” South Hardin setter Emma Salvo said. “We were scrappy, didn’t let anything drop, and tried to find our spots.”
While South Hardin didn’t record a single stuff block, junior libero Jaidyn Teske dug up 23 attacks and helped hold Western Christian’s offense to a .176 hitting efficiency. Salvo finished with 19 assists and sophomore Ellie Anderson led South Hardin with nine kills.
The majority of South Hardin’s team will return next season after this year’s breakthrough 21-15 campaign that finished in Cedar Rapids. Reaching state could help elevate this program to another level.
“We have little siblings too and everybody is looking up to us,” Salvo said. “We have AAU kids doing sports now. I just remember being a little kid and looking up to the older kids and it’s a great that we are a role-model like that and they have something to looking up to and something to strive for. They know they can do it if we can do.”
