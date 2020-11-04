State volleyball: Denver slays a giant to reach 2A final

CEDAR RAPIDS – On one side of the net stood a volleyball program competing in a state-record 38th state tournament. The program on the other side of the net was simply trying to extend its first trip to state an extra day.
Guess which team won?
Denver played fearless and relentless throughout a stunning 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 win over Iowa high school volleyball powerhouse Western Christian Wednesday night inside the recently-named Alliant Energy PowerHouse venue.
The Cyclones (35-5) advanced to a 5:30 p.m. Thursday match against North Iowa Cedar League East rival Dike-New Hartford (31-4) for Class 2A’s crown. In this game of volleyball thrones, it marks the first time since 2009 that Western Christian won’t play for the state title.
“It helped that we could watch them play yesterday and I think we finally realized how good we can be when we play well,” Denver coach Jamie Johnson said.
Denver certainly never looked intimidated. Sharp passes allowed the Cyclones’ skilled setter Reese Johnson to distribute 33 assists for an attack that out-hit the Wolfpack .214 to .142.
“It was very much, ‘We are the underdogs, what do we have to lose? We might as well go out and play our hardest and see what happens,” Denver sophomore Kayla Knowles said, after recording a match-high 16 kills on an efficient 32 swings. “We came in very prepared, knew what we needed to do and just had calm energy. We knew we would be fine.”
Not only did Denver find a finishing touch more frequently on attacks, the Cyclones also rose up and out-blocked the towering girls from Northwest Iowa, 9-7.
That wall at the net is the biggest area where Reese Johnson feels her and her teammates have elevated their play throughout this special postseason run. Freshman Jessica Gergen finished Wednesday’s victory with two solo blocks and five block assists.
“When our block is on, we’re on,” Reese Johnson said.
Denver was on from the start.
Gergen and Johnson’s block gave the Cyclones their first point. Johnson later won a joust at the net and Gergen put away an overpass for a three-point surge that put the Cyclones in front early, 13-11.
Western Christian used a 5-1 run to tie the score at 22, but Denver refused to fold. Johnson found an opening for one of her five kills on setter dumps, and Kayla Knowles joined Gergen at the net for a rejection at the end of a three-point run to take the first set.
Allison Bonnette, who complemented Knowles with 10 kills, recorded kills to maintain Denver’s lead after Western Christian pulled within a point on three occasions in the Cyclones’ set two victory.
Western Christian’s large contingent of fans rose to their feet and pumped some energy in the Wolfpack prior to set three. The defending champions responded with Stella Winterfield finishing multiple points as part of her 13-kill night and Western Christina constructed an 11-5 lead.
Denver coach Jamie Johnson had faith her team would once again rise up to the challenge. A back row guided by 12 digs apiece from Bonnette and Kate Clinton helped turn the tide back in the Cyclones’ favor.
“I was not worried at that point, because that’s what these girls do,” Jamie Johnson said. “They will just keep battling all night long if they have to.
“We had some key blocks, some key serves and my passers passed the ball so well tonight which allows Reese to set and these amazing hitters to hit. I’m so proud of our passers. They showed up amazingly and kept us in system and let us run the offense we needed to end game three.”
The Cyclones rallied and drew even at 14 on a block by Gergen and Jordyn Foelske. The teams traded points to 19 before Denver closed the match out on a 6-1 run that included two Johnson kills, two blocks and a finishing kill by Knowles.
“You can look through the net and feel the energy on the other side,” Knowles said. “That’s when you kind of settle in like, ‘We’ve got this now. Let’s just play our game and finish out the last couple points.’
“It was amazing to be able to pull it off for my team and finish it. I couldn’t have done it without the amazing pass and a great setter. Everything just came together perfectly.”
Perhaps the best assessment of the caliber of volleyball Denver maintained came from the opposing coach with a record 12 state championships.
“I told the girls, ‘I don’t feel like you beat yourselves. I feel like a good team beat you tonight,’” Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek said. “You hate to walk off thinking you played like crap. I didn’t feel that. I feel like my girls left everything on the floor — every bit that they had. I feel like they got beat by a good team that was better than us tonight.”
Knowles and her Denver teammates entered this season hopeful that they’d break through and qualify for the state tournament. To be playing for a championship on the season’s final day, that’s something else.
“I knew we were going to make it to state,” Knowles said. “I had the best feeling that we were going to do it, but the state final? I was like, ‘Holy crap.’”
