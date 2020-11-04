State volleyball: Denver slays a giant to reach 2A final

Denver coach Jamie Johnson had faith her team would once again rise up to the challenge. A back row guided by 12 digs apiece from Bonnette and Kate Clinton helped turn the tide back in the Cyclones’ favor.

“I was not worried at that point, because that’s what these girls do,” Jamie Johnson said. “They will just keep battling all night long if they have to.

“We had some key blocks, some key serves and my passers passed the ball so well tonight which allows Reese to set and these amazing hitters to hit. I’m so proud of our passers. They showed up amazingly and kept us in system and let us run the offense we needed to end game three.”

The Cyclones rallied and drew even at 14 on a block by Gergen and Jordyn Foelske. The teams traded points to 19 before Denver closed the match out on a 6-1 run that included two Johnson kills, two blocks and a finishing kill by Knowles.

“You can look through the net and feel the energy on the other side,” Knowles said. “That’s when you kind of settle in like, ‘We’ve got this now. Let’s just play our game and finish out the last couple points.’