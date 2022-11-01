State Volleyball: Denver falls to Hinton in 2A quarterfinals

CORALVILLE — The No. 5 Denver Cyclones fell to the fourth-ranked Hinton Blackhawks, 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 25-13, in the Class 2A State Quarterfinals despite a 28 kill performance from senior Kayla Knowles.

Six kills shy of the class 2A record, Knowles said she owed her big performance to perseverance and confidence.

The loss brings the Cyclones season to an end with a record of 36-11.

Denver head coach Jamie Johnson said she was pleased with the way her team persevered throughout the season after they graduated six seniors from last season’s semifinal team.

“We were barely rated at the start of the season,” Johnson said. “I think a lot of people counted us because we did graduate six of the nine that played last year…But, I knew—these girls who made the lineup—how good they were. This is where we wanted to be.”

The Cyclones and Blackhawks looked evenly matched out of the gate as they battled out to a 12-12 stalemate.

Denver managed to take a 14-12 lead, but Hinton managed to outscore the Cyclones 13-6 to take a 25-20 win in the first set of action.

In the second set, both teams battled out to another stalemate, 10-10, but the Blackhawks scored seven of the next 11 points to take a 17-14 lead and forced the Cyclones to burn their first timeout of the set.

Out of the timeout, Denver appeared to find its footing as it took the first two points out of the timeout, but a 3-0 run from the Blackhawks to take a 20-16 lead forced Denver to takes its second timeout.

The Cyclones cut Hinton’s lead to 22-20 as Kayla Knowles collected her 14th kill of the game.

Denver’s surge came too late however as Hinton managed to win the second set 25-22 and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

Between the second and third set, Johnson addressed her team and told them they needed to trust and believe in each other.

“Our backs were against the wall,” Johnson said. “I have a bunch of seniors so I said ‘it is now or never.’ You got to do what you have trained for…We got to go for it at this point.”

Knowles also addressed the team tried to motivate her team by pointing to Denver’s early matchup against Hinton at the Western Christian Tournament on October 8.

“I felt we were lacking confidence in the first two sets,” Knowles said. “I turned to everyone and was like ‘We can do this. We have taken sets from them.’”

Determined to avoid the sweep, Denver jumped out to a 7-2 lead early in the third set, forcing the Blackhawks to use a timeout for the first time in the match.

The Cyclones maintained its advantage out of the timeout and built a 15-6 lead to force another timeout out of the Blackhawks. In spite of a late rally from Hinton, the Cyclones took the third set 25-18 to avoid the sweep.

Hinton took control early in the fourth set with an 8-2 advantage. The Blackhawks never relinquished their lead in route to a 25-13 win and a 3-1 quarterfinal victory.

Following the match, Johnson said she was proud of the way her team played and that she could not have asked for a better team to coach.

“It is hard because we expected to win,” Johnson said. “They did to just enjoy the moment and realize they just hung another banner in our gym. They should have nothing to hold their heads about.”