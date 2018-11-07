CEDAR RAPIDS -- The New Hampton volleyball program had waited 45 years for this moment.
So this year's Chickasaws weren’t about to go down without a fight.
Playing in their first state tournament since 1973, New Hampton players were diving all over the court and crashing into the scorers’ table in a Class 3A quarterfinal battle with favored Tipton.
Seventh-seeded New Hampton gave a determined effort before No. 2 Tipton rallied for a 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 25-19 win Wednesday afternoon at the U.S. Cellular Center.
The Chickasaws finished a breakthrough season with a 36-6 record.
“Our kids fought and battled with all of their hearts,” New Hampton coach Jess Geerts said. “They really believed they could win the match and we definitely had our chances. Our players never stopped competing. We played hard and we have nothing to hang our heads about.”
New Hampton dropped a hard-fought first set before taking control of the match behind the superb play of juniors Rachel Rinken and Kiersten Tenge.
The Chickasaws powered to a decisive 25-17 win and carried that momentum into the third set. New Hampton built a 22-17 lead behind the serving of Natalie Hoey, but the Tigers stormed back to score eight of the next nine points to prevail.
Tipton came out strong in the fourth set as junior Sommer Daniel and senior Jamie Kofron took control at the net.
Rinken had a superb all-around performance. She finished with 14 kills and eight digs.
“This was an incredible atmosphere to play in and I was shocked how many people from our community came to support us,” Rinken said. “This was a huge accomplishment for us to make it to state. We’re very excited to have another opportunity to make it back here next year.”
Senior setter Lauren Frerichs finished with 35 assists.
“We worked really hard to make it to state and we had a blast competing here,” Frerichs said. “This team always battles really hard and we love the game of volleyball. We gave it everything we had.”
Tipton, which made its state debut last season, won its first state tournament match in school history.
“New Hampton really made us work for everything,” Tipton coach Amy Calonder said. “They were so scrappy – they were all over the place on defense. Rinken really hit the ball well and they did an amazing job. It was a very tough match.”
Daniel, a University of Utah recruit, recorded 24 kills, 18 digs, nine assists and four service aces. Kofron, a Drake Relays throwing champion who is headed to the University of Iowa for track and field, had 10 kills.
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-007.JPG
Osage coach Andie Olson and bench react to a missed point against Assumption, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-010.JPG
Assumption's Carly King spikes the ball against Osage's Rylie Olson, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-006.JPG
Osage's Kaebre Sullivan spikes the ball against Davenport Assumption's Rachel Golden Wednesday in Class 3A state tournament action.
JOHN SCHULTZ, QUAD-CITY TIMES
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-002.JPG
Assumption's Emma Schubert spikes the ball against Osage's Rylie Olson, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-001.JPG
Osage coach Andie Olson, right, and the Green Devils' bench react to their five-set victory over Davenport Assumption in Class 3A state volleyball action Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
JOHN SCHULTZ, QUAD-CITY TIMES
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-005.JPG
Dejected Assumption players walk off the court after loosing their quarterfinal match to Osage three games to two, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-012.JPG
Assumption's Emma Schubert spikes the ball against Osages Rylie Olson, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-003.JPG
Osage players celebrate a point, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-009.JPG
Osage's Sydney Midlang spikes the ball against Assumption's Carly King, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-004.JPG
Assumption's Carly King battles Osage defenders at the net, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-008.JPG
Osage coach Andie Olson and the Osage bench react after beating Assumption in Game one 25-22, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110718ho-Assumption-Osage-011.JPG
Osage's Kaebre Sullivan spikes the ball against Assumption's Carly King and Rachel Golden, Wednesday during the Iowa State Class 3A Volleyball Tournament, quarterfinal round, held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
110318ho-newhampton-tipton-3
Tipton players, including Sommer Daniel, second from left, try to make a pass against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-2
Tipton's Karlee Kamberling tries to make a pass in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against New Hampton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-10
New Hampton's Kiersten Tenge, left, spikes the ball against Tipton's Amanda Smith and Jamie Kofron in a Class 3A state tournament quarterfinal Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-9
Tipton's Sommer Daniel attacks the block of New Hampton's Lauren Frerichs in Class 3A state tournament action Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-8
Tipton's Karlee Kamberling tries to make a pass in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against New Hampton in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-6
Tipton players celebrate after wining against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-7
Tipton's Amanda Smith spikes the ball against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-5
Tipton's Sommer Daniel celebrates after a point against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-4
New Hampton's Ashlynn Tank, right, spikes the ball against Tipton's Sommer Daniel in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110718ho-newhampton-tipton-1
From left, Tipton's Laken Hermiston and Blake Ehler celebrate with the rest of the team after winning against New Hampton in Class 3A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-indee-wahlert-3
Independence's Holly Cooksley passes the ball in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against Dubuque Wahlert in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-indee-wahlert-4
Dubuque Wahlert's Morgan Herrig hits the ball as Independence's Mackenzie Hupke defends during Tuesday's state tournament matchup.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-indee-wahlert-5
Independence's Brooke Beatty hits the ball in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action Dubuque Wahlert in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-indee-wahlert-6
Dubuque Wahlert's Morgan Montgomery, left, is blocked by Independence's Holly Cooksley during state volleyball action Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-indee-wahlert-1
Independence's Madison Larson, right, reacts after the team lost to Dubuque Wahlert in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-indee-wahlert-2
Independence's Madison Larson goes for a kill against Dubuque Wahlert in Class 4A state volleyball action Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-indee-wahlert-7
Independence's Allie Jo Zieser, right, hits the ball against Dubuque Wahlert's Grace Lueken, left, and Emma Duehr in Class 4A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-cf-waukee-2
Cedar Falls's Emily Clapp tries to get ball past Waukee's Maggie Clark, left, and Megan Severson during a state tournament match Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-cf-waukee-4
Cedar Falls' Dara Hulstein goes on the attack during the Tigers' state tournament victory over Waukee Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-cf-waukee-3
Cedar Falls' Dara Hulstein goes for a kill during the Tigers' state tournament win over Waukee Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-cf-waukee-1
Cedar Falls' Dara Hulstein, left, and Emily Clapp block against Waukee's Layanna Green during the Class 5A state volleyball tournament Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
JUSTIN WAN, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL
110618ho-cf-waukee-5
Cedar Falls's Akacia Brown looks to pass the ball in the Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against Waukee in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-cf-waukee-6
Cedar Falls's Ashley Schildroth hits the ball as she is defended by Waukee's Haley Bush in Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
110618ho-cf-waukee-7
From left, Cedar Falls's Akacia Brown looks on as Cedar Falls's Kirsten Graves passes the ball during the Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action against Waukee in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
