CEDAR RAPIDS -- Similar to last year’s Class 5A state volleyball final, Cedar Falls was placed on its heels early Friday against West Des Moines Valley.
This time around, a more experienced Cedar Falls team guided by a talented senior class responded in full force.
Cedar Falls overcame a set deficit for the second time in as many days and claimed the school’s second-ever volleyball championship, 14-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-22, inside the U.S. Cellular Center.
Akacia Brown led Cedar Falls with an unofficial total of 22 kills. Alayna Yates added 11, while junior Emmy Wedgbury -- a defensive specialist last season -- stepped up with 10 kills from the right side.
Valley took instant control of this match. Cedar Falls committed four early attack errors and Valley used a 7-0 run to take an early 13-3 lead. Hayden Kubik landed multiple kills out of the back row, while the block of Anna Bernhard and Olivia Curry was supported by a solid back row.
Cedar Falls didn’t take its first lead in a set until a 6-0 run on Kirsten Graves’ serve produced a 17-15 advantage. Emmy Wedgbury helped the Tigers regain the lead before adding an ace during a 6-2 run. Valley fought off three set points to tie the score at 24 before a serve error and emphatic kill by Akacia Brown allowed Cedar Falls to level the match.
After Valley’s blocker Bernhard returned from injury sustained early in set two, CF countered with three aggressive kills from Wedgbury on the right side to take a 10-6 lead in the third set. That advantage extended to 15-8 after Emerson Green elevated for a block on Kubik and Yates and Brown hammered kills down the stretch for a Cedar Falls team that won six of the final seven points.
Cedar Falls found separation midway through set four when Wedgbury’s 10th kills sparked a 3-0 run capped by a solo block from Green for a 16-13 lead. After the two teams exchanged 3-0 runs Valley received a touch call on an attack from Payton Lombardi that appeared to have missed high and deep and then cut the deficit to one, 19-18. The teams exchanged 3-0 runs again before Grace Hinkle’s kill down the line tied the score at 22. Brown was undeterred as she finished with the match’s final three kills.
This story will be updated.
