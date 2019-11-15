CEDAR RAPIDS -- Facing a familiar deficit with Class 5A's state volleyball championship on the line, Cedar Falls kept its composure and fought back Friday against West Des Moines Valley.
Cedar Falls overcame a set deficit for the second time in as many days and claimed the school’s second volleyball championship, 14-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-22, inside the U.S. Cellular Center. Both titles have come over the past three seasons with deep and talented senior classes leading the way after the previous year ended with a championship loss.
“We just knew how to battle back,” Cedar Falls senior 6-foot-6 middle Alayna Yates said. “Last year we struggled with that. This year we knew because we had gone five (sets) in the first round and four in second round.”
Outside hitter Akacia Brown left an indelible imprint on her career that included contributions to both state titles. She allowed Cedar Falls (44-1 and undefeated against Iowa opponents) to break free from a 22-all tie in set four with the match’s final three kills.
“We were so close,” Brown said, reflecting on her closing run. “At that point it was anyone’s game, and I really didn’t want to go a fifth set. I was really tired and I knew that this was going to be the last set if we could finish. That was in my head the whole time, just knowing that we needed to pull through.”
Setter Emerson Green tallied 47 assists against a Valley defense that often took multiple and quality attacks to conquer. Brown’s 23 kills led the way. While Cedar Falls found balance during the course of this title match, Green turned to her lead attacker to land the ship.
“I knew she was hungry,” Green said. “She was hungry the whole game and she really wanted to bring it home.”
Valley (42-5) was led by sophomore Hayden Kubik’s 14 kills and five aces. Olivia Lombardi tallied 16 digs and Grace Hinkle added 11 for a team that used accurate serve receives to stay in system during a first set in which Valley tallied 12 kills versus three hitting errors.
Cedar Falls head coach Matt Johnson turned to his assistant in charge of offense, Adam Timmins, to make adjustments as Valley often pinched multiple defenders to take away CF's middle-hitting options.
Timmins elected for Yates to run more slides behind Green, while junior Emmy Wedgbury became a weapon on the right side and freed up her teammates. Yates finished with 11 kills on .455 hitting. Wedgbury added 10 kills on 20 swings.
In total, Cedar Falls tallied 49 kills versus 13 errors over the final three sets after registering nine errors and nine kills in set one.
You have free articles remaining.
A defensive specialist on last year’s team who plays libero at the club level, Wedgbury capped her first-ever season as a full-rotation player in style.
“Anything I did was for the seniors,” Wedgbury said. “I really wanted to make sure I played my best game for them.
“This is one of the best days of my life. It’s an incredible feeling to be able to win with such amazing girls. After last year, I wanted it just as much as the seniors. Everyone else who played last year did.”
Wedgbury’s kill and ace sparked a 6-2 run that allowed Cedar Falls to take a 23-19 lead in set two's comeback. After Valley rallied to tie the score at 24, a serve sailed out and Brown ended the frame with an emphatic kill.
Wedgbury added three aggressive kills early in set three. Green elevated for an impressive block on Kubik that made it 15-8, and Yates and Brown took turns hammering away down the stretch.
“She’s capable of that any night, but she hasn’t had a night like that where we had to rely on her and give her a chance to shine,” Johnson said of Wedgbury’s contribution. “She just jumped high and took great swings. When she got an opportunity, she was ready to go.”
Valley returned key middle Anna Bernhard from a mid-match ankle injury and answered a three-point Cedar Falls run with a four-point surge that tied set four at 22 before Brown’s string of kills set off the championship celebration.
“We’ve spent a lot of time with this group talking about just the unbelievable job they did for staying patient,” Johnson said. “There’s five or six seniors on the court that didn’t play as sophomores and waited their turn. When they got their chance, stepping up and doing it is cool.”
Jada Golden-Smith (six kills), Kirsten Graves (14 digs) and Lexie Godfrey (one ace) joined all-tournament team selections Green, Yates and Brown as senior contributors. Freshman Katie Remmert added five kills and sophomore Alivia Bronner tallied an ace and 13 digs in the title match.
“I’m going to remember how close we were,” Brown said. “It’s not even really about the volleyball, because it just felt like one big family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.