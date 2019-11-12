{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Top-ranked Cedar Falls appeared to be a giant within the state’s largest volleyball class.

Waukee fought off eight match points and pushed the Tigers to the brink of elimination during a thrilling five-set quarterfinal in this afternoon's state tournament opener, 25-22, 25-10, 21-25, 24-26, 15-12.

Cedar Falls (42-1) and only remaining undefeated team against Iowa opponents has now reached five consecutive semifinals in Class 5A.

A duo of NCAA Division I volleyball commits in outside hitter Akacia Brown (37 kills) and middle Alayna Yates (23 kills) led the charge.

Cedar Falls pulled away late in the opening set with a 6-1 run capped by back-to-back Brown kills to take a 20-15 lead. Yates then termined the final two points of the opener.

In set two, Cedar Falls left Waukee (35-12) in the dust with a 12-point run with Alivia Bronner serving and Brown and Yates in the front row.

Waukee’s aggressive serving allowed the Warriors to take a 21-16 lead in set three. Brown rallied the Tigers with a sideout kill off the face of a Waukee defender before adding another kill during her four-point service run that tied match at 21. Waukee recovered with a sideout kill followed by Lily Becker’s kill off an overpass to extend the match with a 4-0 run.

Cedar Falls quickly jumped out to a 6-1 lead in set four. After Waukee cut its deficit to 14-13, the Tigers answered with a kill by Jada Golden-Smith out of a timeout to spark a four-point run. The Tigers had three match points, leading 24-21, before the Warriors won the next five to extend this contest into a race to 15.

Bronner opened the fifth set with two aces during a 7-0 run. Waukee fought off five match points down 14-7 before Yates came up with a kill to end the match.

