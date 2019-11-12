Cedar Falls' Katie Remmert (15) and Akacia Brown celebrte their team's win over Waukee in Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cedar Falls won in five sets.
Cedar Falls' Kirsten Graves bumps the ball during Cedar Falls vs Waukee Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls' Akacia Brown hits past Waukee's Ainsley Schlicher during Cedar Falls vs Waukee Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls' Alayna Yates hits a kill past Waukee's Ella Pedersen during Cedar Falls vs Waukee Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls' Jada Golden-Smith hits a kill between Waukee's Layanna Green (8) and Lily Becker during Cedar Falls vs Waukee Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls' Alayna Yates hits past Waukee's Kate Nelson during Cedar Falls vs Waukee Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls' Emmy Wedgbury bumps the ball as teammate Alivia Bronner backs her up during Cedar Falls vs Waukee Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls' Akacia Brown hits past Waukee's Layanna Green (8) and Ainsley Schlicher during Cedar Falls vs Waukee Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Falls' Katie Remmert (15) and Akacia Brown celebrte their team's win over Waukee in Class 5A quarterfinal-round state volleyball action played Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cedar Falls won in five sets.
TIM HYNDS, Sioux City Journal
TIM HYNDS, Sioux City Journal
TIM HYNDS, Sioux City Journal
TIM HYNDS, Sioux City Journal
TIM HYNDS, Sioux City Journal
TIM HYNDS, Sioux City Journal
TIM HYNDS, Sioux City Journal
CEDAR FALLS -- Top-ranked Cedar Falls appeared to be a giant within the state’s largest volleyball class.
Waukee fought off eight match points and pushed the Tigers to the brink of elimination during a thrilling five-set quarterfinal in this afternoon's state tournament opener, 25-22, 25-10, 21-25, 24-26, 15-12.
Cedar Falls (42-1) and only remaining undefeated team against Iowa opponents has now reached five consecutive semifinals in Class 5A.
A duo of NCAA Division I volleyball commits in outside hitter Akacia Brown (37 kills) and middle Alayna Yates (23 kills) led the charge.
Cedar Falls pulled away late in the opening set with a 6-1 run capped by back-to-back Brown kills to take a 20-15 lead. Yates then termined the final two points of the opener.
In set two, Cedar Falls left Waukee (35-12) in the dust with a 12-point run with Alivia Bronner serving and Brown and Yates in the front row.
Waukee’s aggressive serving allowed the Warriors to take a 21-16 lead in set three. Brown rallied the Tigers with a sideout kill off the face of a Waukee defender before adding another kill during her four-point service run that tied match at 21. Waukee recovered with a sideout kill followed by Lily Becker’s kill off an overpass to extend the match with a 4-0 run.
Cedar Falls quickly jumped out to a 6-1 lead in set four. After Waukee cut its deficit to 14-13, the Tigers answered with a kill by Jada Golden-Smith out of a timeout to spark a four-point run. The Tigers had three match points, leading 24-21, before the Warriors won the next five to extend this contest into a race to 15.
Bronner opened the fifth set with two aces during a 7-0 run. Waukee fought off five match points down 14-7 before Yates came up with a kill to end the match.
