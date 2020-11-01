State volleyball capsules

Class 1A
Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels
- Record: 32-2
- Ranking: No. 3
- State history: The Rebels are making their third state appearance.
- Starting six and a libero: Emma McClintock, s, Saari Kuehl, oh, Mahayla Olson, oh, Ava Wyatt, rs, Katie Clark, mh, Megan Cooley, mh, Alyssa Morgan, l.
- Statistical leaders: Kills: Kuehl (343). Assists: McClintock (713). Digs: Kuehl (332). Blocks: Clark (58).
- Did you know?: Kuehl and Morgan were starters on the Rebels last state tournament team in 2018. Kuehl is committed to Southwest Minnesota State and is closing in on 1,500 career kills. Head coach Paula Kelly was a member of the first Gladbrook-Reinbeck team to qualify for state in 1988.
Janesville Wildcats
- Record: 28-4
- Ranking: No. 1
- State history: This is Janesville’s 11th appearance and all of them have come since 2010. The Wildcats have won five titles (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018).
- Starting six and a libero: Naomi Hovenga, l, Hope Hovenga, ds, Pyper McCarville, oh, Gabby Gergen, s, Marra Fitzgerald, oh, Mackenzie Bengen oh, Chloe Kiene, mh,
- Statistical leaders: Kills: McCarville (244). Assists: Gergen (715). Digs: N. Hovenga (329). Blocks: Fitzgerald (35).
- Did you know?: Gergen is a Wayne State commit and she recorded her 2,000 career assist earlier this season and was a starter on Janesville’s last state championship team in 2018. All four of the Wildcats losses came to state qualifiers – Mount Vernon, Cedar Falls, Denver and Osage.
Wapsie Valley Warriors
- Record: 20-7
- Ranking: No. 2
- State history: This is the Warriors’ seventh appearance and all have come since 2006 when it was state champion. Wapsie Valley also won in 2007 and were state runner-ups last year.
- Starting six and a libero: Sydney Matthias, s, Becca Platte, ds, Hannah Knight, oh, Lydia Imbrogno, mh, Kalvyn Rosengarten, mh, Anna Curley, mh, Brylee Bellis, l.
- Statistical leaders: Kills: Imbrogno (209). Assists: Matthias (647). Digs: Imbrogno (270). Blocks: Rosengarten (58).
- Did you know?: Four starters return from last year’s squad that made the 1A state finals, including all-tournament picks Imbrogno and Rosengarten. Knight and Platte are the two other returning starters. Six of the Warriors seven losses came to state tournament qualifiers. Wapsie has lost to just one 1A school, No. 1 Janesville.
- Editor's note: Wapsie Valley was forced to pull out of state tournament after a positive COVID-19 test Friday. Based on the Warriors accomplishments throughout the 2020 the Courier has chosen to run their capsule.
Class 2A
Denver Cyclones
- Record: 33-5
- Ranking: No. 6
- State history: First appearance
- Starting six and a libero: Kayla Knowles, oh, Allison Bonnette, oh, Jordyn Foelske, rs, Reese Johnson, s, Jessica Gergen, mh, Katie Clinton, l, Avery Forde, mh.
- Statistical leaders: Kills: Knowles (334). Assists: Johnson (855). Digs: Clinton (310). Blocks: Gergen (88).
- Did you know?: Denver has won 17 matches against ranked opponents this year and all five of its loses came to state qualifiers – West Delaware, Dike-New Hartford, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Osage and Union Community. The Cyclones start just one senior. Johnson and Bonnette were starters on Denver’s state basketball qualifying team last March.
Dike-New Hartford Wolverines
- Record: 29-4
- Ranking: No. 3
- State history: This is DNH’s 30th appearance and the Wolverines have won 13 state titles and have finished second seven times.
- Starting six and a libero: Madelyn Norton, s, Lexie Fager, l, Jadyn Petersen, oh, Taylor Hoehns, mh, Ryanne Shoemaker, oh, Ellie Knock, mh, Payton Petersen, oh.
- Statistical leaders: Kills: P. Petersen (368). Assists: Norton (727). Digs: Fager (325). Blocks: Hoehns (88).
- Did you know?: The Wolverines start two freshmen, two sophomores, two juniors and a senior. The Petersen twins older sisters, Sydney (Texas) and Baylee (UNI) play Division I volleyball and they are the daughters of UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen. Norton recorded her 1,000th career assist and Fager her 1,000th career dig earlier this season.
Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars
- Record: (27-7)
- Ranking: No. 7
- State history: This is the sixth trip to state for the Cougars with all six appearances coming since 2012.
- Starting six and a libero: Morgan Brandt, s, Alivia Lange, l, Payten Seehase, s, Isabelle Elliott, oh, Katie Reno, mh, Abby Meyer, ds, Clarice Lynch, mh.
- Statistical leaders: Kills: Elliott (306). Assists: Seehase (383). Digs: Lange (377). Blocks: Reno (65).
- Did you know?: Brandt is an Iowa State commit where her older sister Jenna plays. The 6-foot junior has 290 kills, 347 assists and 209 digs. The Cougars start three players at least 6-feet tall, Brandt, Elliott a freshman, and Lynch, a senior.
Class 3A
Osage Green Devils
- Record: 31-2
- Ranking: No. 1
- State history: In for the sixth consecutive season, the Green Devils have made 15 total state trips.
- Starting six and a libero: Jaden Francis, l, Danielle Johnson, oh, Ellie Bobinet, s, Paige Kisley, oh, Kaebre Sullivan, mh, Meredith Street, rs, Claudia Aschenbrenner, mh.
- Statistical leaders: Kills: Johnson (291). Assists: Bobinet (788). Digs: Francis (230). Blocks: Sullivan (39).
- Did you know?: All seven starters return from last year’s state semifinalist. Johnson was the Class 2A player of the year in 2019, and has recorded more than 1,000 career kills. Bobinet has more than 2,000 career assists. Seven members of this team were also members of the 2A state basketball runner-up team last March.
Union Knights
- Record: 31-9.
- Ranking: No. 7
- State history: This is the eighth trip for the Knights with all eight coming since 2010.
- Starting six and a libero: Lexi Nolan, oh, Allie Driscol, s, Ellie Behrens, mh, Aubrey Gates, oh, Belle Weber, oh, Sophie Winkelpleck, l, Laura Rempe, mh.
- Statistical leaders: Kills: Weber (523). Assists: Driscol (951). Digs: Winkelpleck (352). Blocks: Behrens (38).
- Did you know?: Head coach Brian Jesse earned his 300th career win this season. Weber has committed to Missouri State to play beach volleyball and is the program’s career leader in kills. Driscol is the school’s career leader in assists and could reach 3,000 with a deep run this week.
Class 5A
Cedar Falls Tigers
- Record: 26-5
- Ranking: No. 6
- State history: This is trip No. 21 for the Tigers, the defending champs who also won in 2017.
- Starting six and a libero: Lani Nielsen, ds, Ellie Gerdes, mh, Alivia Bronner, l, Lina Aguilar, mh, Emmy Wedgbury, oh, Katie Remmert, oh, Halia Mahi, s.
- Statistical leaders: Kills: Anisa Smith (244). Assists: H. Mahi (456). Digs: Bronner (432). Blocks: Gerdes (45).
- Did you know?: Cedar Falls returned just two starters from last year’s championship team – Bronner and Wedgbury. Bronner is committed to Northern Iowa. Sisters Nohea and Halia Mahi split duties at setter and their older sister, Tayah Mahi plays at Pepperdine.
Capsules compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
