State Volleyball Capsules

Class 1A

AGWSR Cougars Head coach: Jill Smith Record: 18-23 State history: This is the Cougars’ second trip. AGWSR finished second in 2008. Statistical leaders: Kills: Brynn Smith (434). Trevyn Smith (135). Assists: Treyvn Smith (730). Blocks: Lila Vaughn (55). Digs: Tessa Sperfslage (328). Aces: Trevyn Smith (35). Did you know?: 14 of AGWSR’s 23 losses have come to teams that qualified for the state tournament. Brynn Smith’s 4.3 kills per set average is best among all Class 1A players. She has signed to play beach volleyball at Tusculum University in Tennessee. Don Bosco Dons Head coach: Jenni Schares Record: 28-12. State history: This is the third trip for Don Bosco and first since 2009. The Dons also qualified in 2005. Statistical leaders: Kills: Alexis Even (289). Kennedi McGarvey (265). Assists: Josie Hogan (449). Paige Delagardelle (409). Blocks: Emily Naughton (51). Digs: Caelor Yoder (389). Aces: Kennedy McGarvey (51). Did you know?: Juniors Alexis Even, Emily Naughton and sophomore Kennedi McGarvey all average better than two kills a game. Libero Caelor Yoder ranks third among qualifiers with a 3.7 dig per set average. Head coach Jenni Schares was an assistant coach for Don Bosco on its last state tournament team. Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels Head coach: Paula Kelley Record: 32-9 State history: The Rebels are in for the third-straight year and fourth in last five. GR have two state runner-up finishes — 1988 and 2020. Statistical leaders: Kills: Ava Wyatt (409). Megan Cooley (292). Assists: Emma McClintock (914). Blocks: Megan Cooley (61). Digs: Ava Wyatt (244). Aces: Wyatt (50). Did you know?: Five starters return from last year’s state tournament team – Emma McClintock, Ava Wyatt, Lily Dripps, Megan Cooley and Breehan Dubberke. McClintock has more than 3,000 career assists. Wyatt was an all-tournament selection in 2020, and Cooley holds the school’s career block record. Head coach Paula Kelley was on the 1988 state runner-up team. North Tama Redhawks Head coach: Channing Halstead Record: 39-4 State history: North Tama returns to the field for the second straight year and fourth time in program history. Statistical leaders: Kills: Shae Ewoldt (293). Breanna Sebetka (229). Assists: Jadyn Rausch (814). Blocks: Sebetka (35). Digs: Addison Hochstetler (469). Aces: Kylie Calderwood (93). Did you know?: Four starters return from last year’s semifinal team, including setter Jadyn Rausch, who recently collected her 2,000 career assist. Freshman libero Addison Hochstetler leads all the 1A field in digs, while serving ace Kylie Calderwood served 25 consecutive winners in a regional victory over Collins-Maxwell.

Class 2A

Denver Cyclones Head coach: Jamie Johnson Record: 36-10. State history: The Cyclones are in the field for the third time and the 2020 state runner-up is in for the third consecutive year. Statistical leaders: Kills: Kayla Knowles (588). Jessica Gergen (367). Assists: Channing Johnson (1,124). Blocks: Gergen (91). Digs: Knowles (286). Aces: Gergen (54). Did you know?: Eight of Denver’s 10 losses have come to state tournament qualifiers. The Cyclones are led by Houston recruit Kayla Knowles who leads Denver in kills and digs. Freshman setter Channing Johnson broke her sister, Reece’s single-season assist mark this year by averaging 10.1 assists per game. Dike-New Hartford Wolverines Head coach: Diane Harms Record: 43-2 State history: DNH is now second all-time in state history with 32 state tournament trips. The Wolverines are seeking their third straight and 16th overall state title. Statistical leaders: Kills: Payton Petersen (430). Jadyn Peterson (275). Assists: Madelyn North (894). Blocks: Maryn Bixby (100). Digs: Jadyn Petersen (286). Aces: Payton Petersen (61). Abby Jensen (56). Did you know?: Five starters return for the two-time defending champions including junior Payton Petersen who has been the captain of the last two 2A all-tournament teams. The Wolverines feature three Division I recruits – Payton Petersen (Louisville), Jadyn Petersen (Northern Iowa), Madelyn Norton (Western Illinois) and Sophia Folkerts is committed to Central College. Junior middle hitter Maryn Bixby, who leads the team in blocks, has been drawing Division I interest, additionally. Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars Head coach: Sarah Buhman Record: 31-10. State history: This is the ninth trip for the Cougars with all of them coming since 2012. Statistical leaders: Kills: Isabelle Elliott (651). Morgan Block (184). Assists: Alexa Buhman (740). Blocks: Addi Murray (37). Digs: Alivia Lange (327). Aces: Elliott (60). Did you know?: Nine of the Cougars 10 losses this fall have come to state tournament qualifiers and the 10th came to Regional Finalist Grundy Center. Elliott, a junior, is committed to Northern Iowa. She already has more than 1,000 career kills and is hitting at a .460 efficiency. Alivia Lang is closing in on 1,500 career digs. Wapsie Valley Warriors Head coach: Austin Shepherd Record: 41-4 State history: This will be the eighth appearance for Wapsie Valley who won 1A titles in 2006 and 2007. Statistical leaders: Kills: Hannah Knight (372). Taylor Buhr (224). Assists: Sydney Matthias (875). Digs: Emma Jones (470). Hannah Knight (351). Aces: Matthias (55). Did you know?: Three of the Warriors four losses were to state qualifiers including 2A field members Dike-New Hartford and Denver. Setter Sydney Matthias is closing in on 2,500 career assists, while Emma Jones has more than 1,000 career digs. Head coach Austin Shepherd was an assistant on Wapsie’s state qualifying teams in 2019 and 2020.

Class 3A

Osage Green Devils Head coach: Bryan Tabbert Record: 29-6 State history: The Green Devils are making their seventh straight state tournament appearance and were the Class 3A state champions in 2020 and were a state semifinalist last year in Class 2A. Statistical leaders: Kills: Claudia Aschenbrenner (306). Jenna Scharper (174). Assists: Sydney Muller (650). Blocks: Jacey Johnston (62). Digs: Jaden Francis (289). Aces: Taylor Klobassa (55). Did you know?: Osage returned five starters from its 2A semifinal team last year. Claudia Aschenbrenner and Jaden Francis were both starters on the Green Devils state championship team in 2020. Aschenbrenner ranks among the Top Ten in school history in kills, aces and blocks. Union Knights Head coach: Brian Jesse Record: 42-9 State history: The Knights are making their ninth overall trip. Statistical leaders: Kills: Aubrey Gates (552). Gracie Klima (334). Assists: Avery Knoop (1,087). Blocks: Sydney Schumecker (59). Digs: Knoop (254). Gates (250). Aces: Klima (71). Did you know?: Union made its first appearance at the state tournament in 2010 and has qualified in every even year, with the exception of 2018, since. The 42 wins are a school record. Senior Aubrey Gates, a Sioux Falls commit, averages 4.8 kills per game. Setter Avery Knoop has more than 1,000 career assists. — Capsules Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson

— Capsules Compiled by Courier Sports Editor Jim Nelson