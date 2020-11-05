State volleyball: Burlington Notre Dame edges Gladbrook-Reinbeck for 1A title

CEDAR RAPIDS – Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s attempt to secure the program’s first state volleyball championship ended in heartbreaking fashion late Thursday night.
Burlington Notre Dame overcame a 21-15 deficit in the final set to win Class 1A's title in four sets after an official signaled that the match’s final attack missed just wide. That call allowed the Nikes to dodge a decisive fifth set as Notre Dame prevailed, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 26-24.
“It’s really tough,” Gladbrook-Reinbeck coach Paula Kelley said. “We really worked our way back and just to kind of let that get away from us was tough, especially right there at the end with a close play. It came down to more than just one play at the end, but man you hate to lose it that way.”
Notre Dame (20-5) closed strong in all three of its set wins. The Nikes took the final seven points of a first set in which the two teams efficiently traded kills.
Senior Saari Kuehl allowed Gladbrook-Reinbeck (34-3) to level the match with 10 of her 22 kills coming on 19 swings during the second set. Burlington-Notre Dame then broke free from a 16-all tie to finish the third set on a 9-2 run before chasing down the Rebels at the end of set four.
“They battled,” Notre Dame coach Mike Davis said after his program’s first state appearance ended with a title. “Every time that you think they’re down, they just keep battling and just keep pulling out wins.
“We got a little timid and we don’t play timid. We’re the aggressors most of the time. If you put them (Gladbrook-Reinbeck) in system, they’ve got some good hitters. Some of those games we were just letting them run their offense on us and we couldn’t do a whole lot with it.”
In addition to Kuehl’s big offensive output, she led the team’s passers with 24 digs. Fellow senior starter Alyssa Morgan added 15 digs. Eventual all-tournament team captain Katy Stephens’ 22 kills came on 59 attempts to pace Notre Dame’s offense.
While the Rebels didn’t get the ending they wanted, this team could take pride in how it competed in the final match of the season.
“We just knew we really wanted it and we were trying our best,” Kuehl said. “Everyone on the team was so much fun to be around. They were great teammates and I loved that.”
While Kuehl and Morgan depart as leaders from a senior class that made two state tournament runs during their tenure, key sophomores such as setter Emma McClintock, middle Megan Cooley and right side Ava Wyatt return. Wyatt finished with 12 kills on .320 hitting Thursday and earned a place on the all-tournament team.
“We really didn’t expect this right at the beginning of the season,” Wyatt said. “We knew we were going to be good, but we didn’t know we’d be this good. It was just a lot of fun getting to play with the top level teams in 1A.”
