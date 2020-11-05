State volleyball: Burlington Notre Dame edges Gladbrook-Reinbeck for 1A title

“We got a little timid and we don’t play timid. We’re the aggressors most of the time. If you put them (Gladbrook-Reinbeck) in system, they’ve got some good hitters. Some of those games we were just letting them run their offense on us and we couldn’t do a whole lot with it.”

In addition to Kuehl’s big offensive output, she led the team’s passers with 24 digs. Fellow senior starter Alyssa Morgan added 15 digs. Eventual all-tournament team captain Katy Stephens’ 22 kills came on 59 attempts to pace Notre Dame’s offense.

While the Rebels didn’t get the ending they wanted, this team could take pride in how it competed in the final match of the season.

“We just knew we really wanted it and we were trying our best,” Kuehl said. “Everyone on the team was so much fun to be around. They were great teammates and I loved that.”

While Kuehl and Morgan depart as leaders from a senior class that made two state tournament runs during their tenure, key sophomores such as setter Emma McClintock, middle Megan Cooley and right side Ava Wyatt return. Wyatt finished with 12 kills on .320 hitting Thursday and earned a place on the all-tournament team.

“We really didn’t expect this right at the beginning of the season,” Wyatt said. “We knew we were going to be good, but we didn’t know we’d be this good. It was just a lot of fun getting to play with the top level teams in 1A.”

