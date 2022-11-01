State Volleyball: Ankeny Christian sweeps Don Bosco in 1A opener

CORALVILLE – The white board inside the Don Bosco Dons volleyball lockerroom was full of checkmarks.

At the beginning of the 2022 season, the Don players wrote down a list of things they wanted to accomplish and by season’s end they had checked off every box.

Tuesday at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Don Bosco checked off the last box.

While the outcome was not what they wanted, the Dons played in their first state tournament since 2009.

Unfortunately, Ankeny Christian was on top of its game as the Eagles overpowered Don Bosco in a Class 1A quarterfinal 25-16, 25-23, 25-14.

“Our team really connected, we had a lot of team chemistry and that is what got us here,” Don Bosco senior Caelor Yoder said. “It was really awesome. It really was. Senior year, it is really sad to lose and for it to be over, but I think we had a good run.”

Yoder led Don Bosco with 20 digs in her final high school match.

Senior teammate Josie Hogan concurred with Yoder.

“We had a new thing this year, a lot of team goals…a lot of things we had to do every single day,” Hogan said. “We had a list of 10 things that we as individuals had to do every single day. Compete hard, be a good teammate and work as hard as you can. Then we had team goals.

“I think one of them was to win a tournament or make the gold bracket and here we are at state. I think it really helped us to write our goals down and visualize that. It really did help.”

The Eagles came at the Dons with an over aggressive approach at the service line. Ankeny Christian had 10 service errors in the match, but also recorded 13 aces.

The aggressiveness didn’t surprise Don Bosco, but it took them out of any offensive rhythm.

“They definitely were,” Don Bosco head coach Jenni Schares said of Ankeny Christian’s serving. “We couldn’t get our offense going all night. That really took us out of our game. I think they probably think our passing was a lot worse than what it was. “

Schares was extremely proud of her team and its follow through from the start to the finish of the season.

“I’m just so proud of how they competed this season,” Schares said. “We didn’t come out and compete like we wanted to tonight, but all season long the girls had said they had set goals. We had our little whiteboard and they checked all of those off.

“This was the last one they got to check off. Again, not the result that we wanted, it was an awesome season."

Kennedi McGarvey led the Dons with seven kills. Hannah Thorne had five. Hogan led the team with 10 assists.